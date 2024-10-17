Dallas Trinity FC Draws DC Power FC, 0-0

October 17, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







WASHINGTON, DC - Dallas Trinity FC (2-1-3, nine points) and DC Power FC (1-4-4, seven points) ended in a scoreless draw on Wednesday night at Audi Field.

FIRST CLEAN SHEET

Goalkeeper Madison White recorded DTFC's first clean sheet of the inaugural season in the team's 0-0 draw. The clean sheet was the first of White's professional career in three starts.

NOTABLES

Â Dallas Trinity FC is now 2-1-3 (nine points) on the season and sits in fourth place in the USL Super League standings.

Â Thirteen players saw action for Dallas against DC.

Â DTFC is now 1-1-1 in road matches this season.

COMING UP

Next up, Dallas Trinity FC returns home following a three-match road trip. They'll face off against Carolina Ascent FC (3-0-4, thirteen points) on Friday, Oct. 25 at 7:00 p.m. CT from Cotton Bowl Stadium. The match will stream on Peacock and USL on YouTube.

QUOTES

Head Coach Pauline MacDonald

On the team's first clean sheet of the season...

"I'm absolutely delighted. One of the things we've been working on really, really hard this week is our defensive play and our organization behind the ball. I think that a clean sheet tonight on the road is a huge accomplishment for us as a group."

On coaching in her first home match next week in Dallas...

"I'm really, really excited. Obviously coming into the role, I probably didn't appreciate just how challenging it can be on the road. For us to be back home after three games on the road, I'm very excited to have the opportunity to be on the sidelines this time."

Goalkeeper Madison White

On the first clean sheet in team history and of her professional career...

"I think it's a full team effort, and I think it's our sixth game of the season, and it feels really good to know that defensively as a team we're working upwards and we're getting better every day. Getting the first team shutout feels good. It's a complete team effort and I'm just really proud of the team for playing well tonight and getting that shutout."

On the team returning to play at home in Dallas next week after being on the road the last few weeks...

"I think away trips are hard, soccer-wise, but it's a really good opportunity for us as a team to get closer and get more together, and just have fun with each other when we're on the road. It's a great opportunity for us to come together more as a team, although it's hard for us to have so many away games and not home games in a month. We're really excited to be back home. l and can't wait to be at our own stadium with our own fans, so we're really excited for that."

For credential requests and media inquiries, please contact media@dallastrinityfc.com.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from October 17, 2024

Dallas Trinity FC Draws DC Power FC, 0-0 - Dallas Trinity FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.