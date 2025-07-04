DC Power Football Club Signs Jamaican Women's National Team Midfielder Chinye Asher

July 4, 2025 - Gainbridge Super League (USLSL)

DC Power FC News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - DC Power Football Club has signed Jamaican National Team midfielder, Chinye Asher, ahead of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season pending league and federation approval.

"We're excited to welcome Chinye Asher to Power FC," Steven Birnbaum, DC Power Football Club Sporting Director, said. "Chinye's an excellent leader and brings extensive experience from the Jamaican Women's National Team alongside several professional clubs. She knows the demands of competing at the highest level and we're confident that her veteran status will guide the club to success throughout the season."

Asher was on the Washington Spirit roster in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) as a National Team Replacement during the 2021 Championship-winning season, Asher played in two matches (one start) through 72 minutes. Additionally, Asher was a part of the Spirit's 2018 preseason roster.

Asher made her senior debut with the Jamaica Women's National Team In the 2016 CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying Championship against the Dominican Republic. On June. 9, 2019, Asher made her FIFA Women's World Cup debut against Brazil, recording one shot in the group stage. Asher's Jamaica National Team exposure began with the U-20 team in the 2012 CONCACAF Tournament team.

Additional professional experience includes stints with Mazatlan FC W (Liga MX Femenil), Torreense W (Campeonato Nacional Feminino), AIK W (Damallsvenskan) and Stabaek W (Toppserien).

The midfielder spent three seasons at Purdue University (2011-2013) and her last year of NCAA eligibility at the University of Louisville in 2014. Asher scored nine goals and recorded eight assists in 57 appearances (42 starts) through 2,323 minutes with Purdue. Asher started in all 18 matches with Louisville and scored one goal and an assist for the Cardinals in her final collegiate season.

The Maryland native trained with the boys' soccer team at her high school in the absence of a women's team. Asher won the 2009 Washington Area Girls Soccer League championship with Freestate United, her club team, qualifying for the State Cup Finals.

DC Power FC returns home to Audi Field on Saturday, Aug. 30 to open the 2025/26 season against Spokane Zephyr FC. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST with tickets available for purchase at dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets.

Chinye Asher

Position: Midfielder

Birthplace: Silver Springs, MD

Birthdate: 5/20/1993

Height: 5'6''

Age: 32

Status: Domestic







Gainbridge Super League Stories from July 4, 2025

DC Power Football Club Signs Jamaican Women's National Team Midfielder Chinye Asher - DC Power FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.