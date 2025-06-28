DC Power Football Club Signs Spokane Zephyr FC Defender Sydney Cummings

June 28, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - DC Power Football Club has signed Spokane Zephyr FC center back Sydney Cummings pending league and federation approval.

"We're excited to welcome elite-level defender, Sydney Cummings, to Power FC ahead of the 2025/26 season," Steven Birnbaum, DC Power Football Club Sporting Director, said. "Cummings brings a range of professional experience and had a recent standout season in the Super League with Spokane. We're confident in Cummings versatility and that her success with first-season clubs fits seamlessly into our system as we strive to grow the game and bring a championship title to the district."

Selected 42nd overall by Racing Louisville in the 2022 NWSL Draft, Cummings made history as the first NWSL drafted player from Brown University. Selected as a National Team Replacement Player in 2022 and 2023, Cummings was available for San Diego Wave FC in multiple matches.

Cummings appeared in 21 fixtures (21 started) and scored three goals through 1,890 minutes for Spokane Zephyr FC in 2024/25. Dominant on Spokane's back line, Cummings recorded 99 clearances, won 14 tackles, made 18 blocks and was selected to the USL Super League Team of the Month for April 2025.

Prior to signing with Spokane Zephyr FC, Cummings competed with Celtic FC of the Scottish Women's Premier League and contributed to the side's first championship in 2023/24. Through 10 appearances (four started), Cummings scored one goal and appeared in for 379 minutes of play.

Cummings began her professional career with Western United of the Liberty A-League in its inaugural season. While playing overseas in Australia, Cummings appeared in 18 matches (18 started), played 1,620 minutes and logged four goals in the club's first season.

Spending the bulk of her college tenure at Brown University (2017-2020), Cummings appeared in 52 matches (52 started), logged two goals and eight assists for the Bears. Cummings was selected to the All-Ivy Second Team (2017, 2018), All-Ivy First Team (2019) and was an integral part of Brown's Ivy League Title team in 2019.

With her final season at Brown cancelled due to COVID-19, Cummings finished her collegiate career at Georgetown University in 2021 and appeared in 22 games (22 started) and scored a career-high five goals for the Hoyas. Additionally, Cummings was named to the 2021 Second Team All-American and the Big East All-Tournament Team, leading Georgetown to its second straight conference title.

Cummings represents the Guyana Women's National Team and made her international debut in 2018. Since, Cummings has appeared in several fixtures for Guyana, including an impressive

performance against Trinidad and Tobago in the 2022 CONCACAF Championship, scoring both goals in Guyana's 2-2 draw.

Cummings is a product of FC Copa academy of Hillsborough, NJ.

DC Power FC returns home to Audi Field on Saturday, Aug. 30 to open the 2025/26 season against Spokane Zephyr FC. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST with tickets available for purchase at dcpowerfootballclub.com/tickets/tickets.

Sydney Cummings

Position: Defender

Birthplace: Millstone Township, NJ

Birthdate: 3/5/1999

Height: 5'10''

Age: 26

Status: Domestic







