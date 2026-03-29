MLS Seattle Sounders FC

How Cristian Roldan Learned from Clint Dempsey and World Cup with USMNT

Published on March 29, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC YouTube Video


Cristian Roldan looks back at the lessons he learned from Clint Dempsey and reflects on what it means to wear the USMNT jersey.

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Major League Soccer Stories from March 29, 2026


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