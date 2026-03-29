How Cristian Roldan Learned from Clint Dempsey and World Cup with USMNT
Published on March 29, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC YouTube Video
Cristian Roldan looks back at the lessons he learned from Clint Dempsey and reflects on what it means to wear the USMNT jersey.
Check out the Seattle Sounders FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from March 29, 2026
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Sounders FC Stories
- Sounders FC Trades Midfielder Georgi Minoungou to the Colorado Rapids in Exchange for $2,000,000 in General Allocation Money
- Sounders FC Announces Date Changes to Two Upcoming Home Matches
- Sounders FC and Reign FC Announce Long-Term Partnership with Jump to Power Next Generation of Seattle's Soccer Fan Experience
- Three Additional Sounders FC Players Called into International Duty for March FIFA Window
- Sounders FC Plays to Scoreless Road Draw with Minnesota United