How Cristian Roldan Learned from Clint Dempsey and World Cup with USMNT

Published on March 29, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

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Cristian Roldan looks back at the lessons he learned from Clint Dempsey and reflects on what it means to wear the USMNT jersey.







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