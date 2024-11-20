How Brooklyn FC's Resilience Has Created a Strong Club Culture: Super League Game Week

November 20, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn FC YouTube Video







On the latest edition of USL Super League Game Week, hosts Anna Witte and Marion Crowder discuss the defensive and offensive struggles of DC Power FC, what the end of Carolina Ascent FC's unbeaten streak means for the team, and what formation changes Fort Lauderdale United FC should implement ahead of its final matches of the Fall Schedule. Brooklyn FC Head Coach Jess Silva later joins the show to discuss the European coaching techniques she brought to the team, how the team has shown its resilience after facing challenges early this season to build a strong club culture, and what she deems the most overrated thing about New York.

