How Ally Cook Has Impacted Spokane Zephyr this Spring: Super League Game Week

April 16, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Spokane Zephyr FC YouTube Video







On the latest edition of USL Super League Game Week, hosts Anna Witte and Marion Crowder play another iteration of the "Five-a-Side Fantasy Draft" before breaking down what Brooklyn FC needs to do this weekend to keep its playoff hopes alive and discussing what to expect from Carolina Ascent FC and Spokane Zephyr FC in their match on Saturday.

Spokane forward Ally Cook later joins the show to discuss why she joined the team over the Winter Break, how her confidence as a striker as grown by scoring goals the last few months, and what her aspirations are for competing in her next Ironman race.

