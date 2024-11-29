Houston Roughnecks Unveil Limited-Time Holiday Offer

November 29, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

Houston Roughnecks News Release







WHAT: This holiday season, the Houston Roughnecks are celebrating the excitement of H-Town football by gifting a free Roughnecks sweatshirt with every season ticket membership purchased.

Season tickets start at $20 per game ($100 for five home games at the University of Houston's TDECU Stadium). Season ticket memberships offer exclusive member perks, including priority access, pre-sale opportunities and special events.

The Roughnecks recently unveiled its five home game themes for the 2025 UFL season, including: Space City: A celebration of Houston's space legacy H-Town Proud: Honoring the city we call home Faith, Family, Football: A game dedicated to what matters most Hats Off to Heroes: Recognizing our members in the community who protect and serve Houston Huddle-Up: Inspiring the next generation of students, while celebrating education, innovation and our city's amazing teachers

The 2025 UFL season kicks off March 28, with the full schedule to be announced.

WHEN: Fans can take advantage of this exclusive Holiday Offer through Jan. 3, 2025. (Sweatshirt distribution will occur at designated Season Ticket Member events).

WHERE: To purchase the Holiday Offer, fans can visit https://www.theufl.com/teams/houston/tickets/holiday-offer for more information.

