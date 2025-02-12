Houston Roughnecks Launch Roughnecks Reach Program

HOUSTON - Today, the Houston Roughnecks announced the launch of Roughnecks Reach, a community initiative dedicated to making a lasting impact in Houston through education, veterans support, nonprofit partnerships, youth sports and cultural celebration.

"Houston isn't just where we play- it's who we are," said Houston Roughnecks Vice President of Team Business and Event Operations Catherine Schultz. "Roughnecks Reach is our way of supporting the people and communities that make this city great, from schools and small businesses to veterans and young athletes. We're here to be more than a football team- we're here to make a difference."

As part of the community-based initiative, the Roughnecks announced two local partnerships, including the Mighty Oaks Foundation, a faith-based nonprofit organization committed to serving military and first responder communities who have endured hardship around the globe, and BEAR, a nonprofit organization committed to improving lives by providing hope and help for at-risk and CPS-involved children to becoming contributing and functioning members of their community.

"Mighty Oaks Foundation is thrilled to partner with the Houston Roughnecks for the coming year and beyond," said Mighty Oaks Chief Marketing Officer Michael Cameron. "This collaboration is a powerful opportunity to amplify the mission of Mighty Oaks Foundation and extend our impact through their new community initiative, Roughnecks Reach. Together, we're committed to supporting veterans and their families, bringing healing and hope to those who need it most."

The program will exemplify the team's commitment to the city through community relations events and activations.

"We're excited to partner this year and beyond to amplify BEAR's mission alongside Roughnecks Reach," said BEAR Outreach Coordinator Rebecca Moran. "This collaboration gives the children we serve a rare opportunity to experience the thrill of a professional football game - something many have never had the chance to do - creating lasting memories and bringing joy to children who deserve it most."

Through the program, the Roughnecks will host various events throughout the community in the coming weeks. For more information on upcoming events, how to become a community partner, or how to get involved, contact tim.farrell@uflroughnecks.com.

