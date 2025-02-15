Houston Dash Announce Preseason Roster Update

February 15, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash added three players to the preseason roster as non-roster invitees, the team announced today. Forwards Taliana Kaufusi, Deus Stanislaus and midfielder Ashlyn Anderson will join the team in California to prepare for the first preseason games of the year.

Additionally, midfielder Alexis Theoret and forward Tori Waldeck were removed from the preseason roster.

Anderson committed to Florida State University and has played for the U-16 and U-17 Girls U.S. National Team. Kaufusi played five seasons at the University of Utah and was named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman team in 2020. Stanislaus is a 15-year-old that has also joined the Girl's USYNT and competes for the Players Development Academy at the club level in New Jersey.

Houston will compete in the Coachella Valley Invitational this weekend and their first match will kick off at 2 p.m. CT on Sunday, Feb. 16 when they face San Diego Wave FC. Fans can watch the match on KTXH-TV My Vision 20. The Dash will open the season on Friday, March 14 at Shell Energy Stadium against the Washington Spirit. Tickets for that match are available.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from February 15, 2025

Houston Dash Announce Preseason Roster Update - Houston Dash

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.