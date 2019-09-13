Houston Astros SS Carlos Correa Joins Round Rock Express for Major League Rehab Assignment on Friday Night

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Welcome back, Carlos Correa! The Houston Astros announced on Friday that World Series Champion, 2017 All-Star and 2015 American League Rookie of the Year SS Carlos Correa is joining the Round Rock Express on a major league rehab assignment beginning in Friday night's game three of the Pacific Coast League Championship Series against the Sacramento River Cats (San Francisco Giants affiliate).

The Express and River Cats continue their battle for PCL supremacy tonight at 7:05 p.m. Round Rock is looking for a home field advantage of their own as Sacramento won the first two games of the best-of-five series earlier this week at Raley Field. Tickets are available at RRExpress.com/Playoffs.

Correa is battling back discomfort and has been on Houston's Injured List since August 21. He previously played in six games with the Express on a major league rehab assignment in mid-July as he dealt with a fractured rib. Correa hit .333 (7-21) with three doubles, two RBI and two runs scored during his first stint in Round Rock. In 72 games with the Astros this season, Correa has compiled a .278 batting average (75-270) with 16 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 56 RBI.

Correa has been one of Houston's most productive players in recent years, hitting to a .277 batting average (570-2,058) with 119 doubles, seven triples, 100 home runs and 369 RBI in 543 career games at the major league level since being called up to the Astros in 2015. He jumped out of the gate to begin his career, earning American League Rookie of the Year honors in 2015 after beginning the season with Double-A Corpus Christi before appearing in 99 games with the Astros.

The Ponce, Puerto Rico native became the first shortstop in Houston Astros history to earn a trip to the All-Star Game back in 2017. He also became the first shortstop in MLB history to hit at least 20 doubles and 15 home runs in each of his first four major league seasons, as well as the first shortstop in MLB history to tally 20 home runs in each of his first three seasons.

Correa was originally selected first overall by Houston in the 2012 MLB Draft, becoming the highest drafted Puerto Rican player in MLB history. He rocketed through the Astros organization, making his major league debut in just his fourth season with the club. Aside from 2017 rehab stints with Triple-A Fresno and Double-A Corpus Christi, as well as a brief stint with the Hooks last season, Correa has spent each of the last five seasons at the major league level.

The Sacramento River Cats currently lead the Round Rock Express 2-0 in the best-of-five Pacific Coast League Championship Series. Express RHP Rogelio Armenteros (6-7, 4.80) is scheduled to take the mound tonight, looking to extend Round Rock's season for at least one more day. The River Cats plan to start RHP Carlos Navas (0-0, 10.38) as the club aims to win their first PCL Championship since 2008. First pitch at Dell Diamond is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. The game can be streamed online via MiLB.tv with a valid subscription while audio from tonight's contest is available from AM 1300 The Zone.

