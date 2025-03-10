Hounds Secure Bonus Point Win over the Miami Sharks

March 10, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Chicago Hounds News Release







MIAMI, Fl. - The Chicago Hounds moved to 3-1 on the season with a win over the Miami Sharks on Friday evening, defeating the eastern conference foe, 31-18. Blindside flanker Mason Flesch scored a full seven-point try, with openside flanker Mac Jones, replacement forward Conall Boomer, and center Ollie Devoto also scoring tries. Flyhalf Chris Hilsenbeck, making his first start for the Hounds, added nine points via three conversions and one penalty goal.

Similar to last week, Chicago opted to get the scoreboard in their favor early on, this time via a penalty attempt from Hilsenbeck. It was the first successful attempt for the domestic-qualified playmaker, who would go on to be perfect from the kicking tee on the night.

The Hounds were back in Miami territory just a few minutes later. After working through the phases with the forward pack, Mac Jones barreled over the line for the Hounds' first try of the night. Hilsenbeck nailed the conversion, giving Chicago a 10-0 lead after just 14 minutes.

The Sharks fought back into the game near the half-hour mark. In a weird turn of events, scrumhalf Mitch Short had a pass intercepted by a Miami defender that possibly appeared to be offsides. The Sharks returned the intercepted pass for a score and with a successful conversion, they were only three points behind.

At this point in the game, the scoreboard didn't reflect Chicago's dominance in both possession and territory throughout the opening 30 minutes. And with halftime approaching closer and closer, the Sharks seemingly were heading into the sheds with all of the momentum.

But 2024 second-team All-Pro flanker Mason Flesch got the final word in before halftime. With the Hounds inches from the try line, the powerful forward burst through the shoulders of two would-be tacklers, diving for the line. He touched it down right under the posts for a full seven-pointer and with that, the ref blew the whistle for halftime. Dawgs were up, 17-7.

Miami opened the second half with a try, however they were not able to hit the conversion attempt. Despite Chicago's strong first half, they were now only up two points, and the pressure was mounting with every moment that ticked by. Replacement hooker Jackson Zabierek was called for an offsides penalty just before the second half water break. Sure enough, Miami opted for a shot at goal, and with the successful kick- the home team took their first lead of the night.

But the Hounds fought back during the final 20 minutes. Replacement forward Conall Boomer, who made a huge impact when he stepped on the field, scored his first try of the season in the 69th minute, giving the Hounds a four-point lead. With Hilsenbeck's successful conversion, Chicago led 24-18, with just around ten minutes left.

Miami had chances to bring the game back in their favor- multiple chances to be specific. But the Chicago defense held strong, forcing turnovers on multiple occasions, and clearing their lines to relieve the immense pressure. But center Ollie Devoto put the game out of reach with a try in the 76th minute- his second try in as many weeks. Hilsenbeck's final conversion attempt of the night rang through the posts, securing the win for Chicago.

Devoto's try was important for multiple reasons. First of all, it secured an away win against a tough Eastern Conference opponent. But it also was the fourth try of the night for the Hounds- giving them the bonus point on the table standings. Lastly- it kept Miami out of range of the losing bonus point- which is awarded to teams that lose by fewer than seven points.

With the win, the Hounds move to first place in the Eastern Conference Standings with 15 points. They now turn their attention to another Eastern Conference opponent in Old Glory DC- who they welcome to SeatGeek Stadium this Saturday afternoon at 12 pm. Fans can buy tickets for the week five matchup here.

