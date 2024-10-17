Hounds Announce 2024 Senior Academy Schedule

October 17, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Chicago Hounds News Release







CHICAGO, Il.- The Chicago Hounds announced today the fall schedule for their Senior Academy team. The squad, led by Head Coach Matt Wagner, plays a four-game fixture list that includes one other Major League Rugby academy team.

The Senior Academy kicks off their season on Saturday, November 16th against the Midwest Thunderbirds. The Thunderbirds are a senior club elite-level program that seeks to develop up and coming prospects in the Midwest region. The game starts at 1 PM central time from the Lions for Hope Sports Complex, where the Senior Academy will play their home games this fall.

The following week, the Academy will travel up to Canada for a contest against the Rugby Ontario Academy. The game kicks off from Guelph University at 12 PM.

After a one-week hiatus, the Academy travels to Reading, Pennsylvania for a contest against the New England Free Jacks' Academy on Sunday, December 8. The game kicks off at 9:30 CT from Penn State's Berks Campus and is hosted in conjunction with National Collegiate Rugby's semi-finals.

Finally, the Senior Academy concludes their 2024 competitive season on December 15th against the Ohio Aviators. The game kicks off from the Lions for Hope Complex with a kick-off time yet to be determined.

This is the second competitive season for the Academy squad. Last season, the "mini Dawgs" enjoyed a successful inaugural campaign, registering wins over the Houston Sabercats' and Toronto Arrows' academy sides with a narrow loss to the San Diego Legion academy.

2024 Senior Academy Schedule

Opponent Date Location Time

Midwest Thunderbirds November 16 Lions for Hope 1 PM

Rugby Ontario November 23 Guelph University 12 PM

New England Free Jacks Academy December 8 Penn State Berks 9:30 AM

Ohio Aviators December 15 Lions for Hope TBD

2024 Senior Academy Player Pool

First Name Last Name Club Position

Michael Alamo* Chicago Griffins Prop

Ivan Delgado Chicago Lions Prop

Alex Hernandez Marian University Prop

Robbie Parsons Indianapolis Impalas Prop

Alu Taito Chicago Hounds Prop

Will Vakahali Unattached Prop

Brian Flamenco Chicago Griffins Hooker

Clay Peters Marian University Hooker

Dom Wesley Fort Wayne RFC Hooker

Michael Williams Eastside Banshees Hooker

Sam Peri* Chicago Hounds Second Row

Mason Wells Green Bay Celtics Second Row

Alan Aguilar Chicago Griffins Back Row

JD Farrell Indianapolis Impalas Back Row

Holden Hahn University of Kentucky Back Row

Jake Kinneeveauk University of Utah Back Row

Matthew Kramer University of Louisville Back Row

Zach Marsh* Indianapolis Impalas Back Row

Max Ney Chicago Lions Back Row

Alex Null Chicago Griffins Back Row

Jake Reed* Chicago Lions Back Row

Chase Smith University of Louisville Back Row

Anton Viera Chicago Lions Back Row

Mathis Demandolx Chicago Lions Scrum Half

Kekoa Fa'fetai Kauwe Chicago Griffins Scrum Half

Tommy Hannon Indiana University Scrum Half

Sidney Shoop* Chicago Hounds Scrum Half

Carmen Consolino* Chicago Griffins Fly Half

Luca Milne* Chicago Lions Fly Half

Aaron Stevenson University of Louisville Fly Half

John Dardis University of Kentucky Center

Shane Fata Chicago Lions Center

Lachy Macdonald Walsh University Center

Cassh Maluia* Chicago Hounds Center

Owen McGuffin Unattached Center

Brennan MortonStrauss University of Louisville Center

Peyton Wall Indiana University Center

Nolan Corey Chicago Griffins Wing

Brayden Goodnight Palmer College Wing

Michael Hand II Chicago Hounds Wing

Tom Nevara* Chicago Blaze Wing

Nathan Purcell Chicago Griffins Wing

JR Williams Wisconsin Rugby Wing

Alec Burcham Indianapolis Impalas Fullback

Willis Goodwin* Chicago Hounds Fullback

Conrad Hillesheim Green Bay Celtics Fullback

Hunter Simons Chicago Lions Fullback

