Hounds Announce 2024 Senior Academy Schedule
October 17, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)
Chicago Hounds News Release
CHICAGO, Il.- The Chicago Hounds announced today the fall schedule for their Senior Academy team. The squad, led by Head Coach Matt Wagner, plays a four-game fixture list that includes one other Major League Rugby academy team.
The Senior Academy kicks off their season on Saturday, November 16th against the Midwest Thunderbirds. The Thunderbirds are a senior club elite-level program that seeks to develop up and coming prospects in the Midwest region. The game starts at 1 PM central time from the Lions for Hope Sports Complex, where the Senior Academy will play their home games this fall.
The following week, the Academy will travel up to Canada for a contest against the Rugby Ontario Academy. The game kicks off from Guelph University at 12 PM.
After a one-week hiatus, the Academy travels to Reading, Pennsylvania for a contest against the New England Free Jacks' Academy on Sunday, December 8. The game kicks off at 9:30 CT from Penn State's Berks Campus and is hosted in conjunction with National Collegiate Rugby's semi-finals.
Finally, the Senior Academy concludes their 2024 competitive season on December 15th against the Ohio Aviators. The game kicks off from the Lions for Hope Complex with a kick-off time yet to be determined.
This is the second competitive season for the Academy squad. Last season, the "mini Dawgs" enjoyed a successful inaugural campaign, registering wins over the Houston Sabercats' and Toronto Arrows' academy sides with a narrow loss to the San Diego Legion academy.
2024 Senior Academy Schedule
Opponent Date Location Time
Midwest Thunderbirds November 16 Lions for Hope 1 PM
Rugby Ontario November 23 Guelph University 12 PM
New England Free Jacks Academy December 8 Penn State Berks 9:30 AM
Ohio Aviators December 15 Lions for Hope TBD
2024 Senior Academy Player Pool
First Name Last Name Club Position
Michael Alamo* Chicago Griffins Prop
Ivan Delgado Chicago Lions Prop
Alex Hernandez Marian University Prop
Robbie Parsons Indianapolis Impalas Prop
Alu Taito Chicago Hounds Prop
Will Vakahali Unattached Prop
Brian Flamenco Chicago Griffins Hooker
Clay Peters Marian University Hooker
Dom Wesley Fort Wayne RFC Hooker
Michael Williams Eastside Banshees Hooker
Sam Peri* Chicago Hounds Second Row
Mason Wells Green Bay Celtics Second Row
Alan Aguilar Chicago Griffins Back Row
JD Farrell Indianapolis Impalas Back Row
Holden Hahn University of Kentucky Back Row
Jake Kinneeveauk University of Utah Back Row
Matthew Kramer University of Louisville Back Row
Zach Marsh* Indianapolis Impalas Back Row
Max Ney Chicago Lions Back Row
Alex Null Chicago Griffins Back Row
Jake Reed* Chicago Lions Back Row
Chase Smith University of Louisville Back Row
Anton Viera Chicago Lions Back Row
Mathis Demandolx Chicago Lions Scrum Half
Kekoa Fa'fetai Kauwe Chicago Griffins Scrum Half
Tommy Hannon Indiana University Scrum Half
Sidney Shoop* Chicago Hounds Scrum Half
Carmen Consolino* Chicago Griffins Fly Half
Luca Milne* Chicago Lions Fly Half
Aaron Stevenson University of Louisville Fly Half
John Dardis University of Kentucky Center
Shane Fata Chicago Lions Center
Lachy Macdonald Walsh University Center
Cassh Maluia* Chicago Hounds Center
Owen McGuffin Unattached Center
Brennan MortonStrauss University of Louisville Center
Peyton Wall Indiana University Center
Nolan Corey Chicago Griffins Wing
Brayden Goodnight Palmer College Wing
Michael Hand II Chicago Hounds Wing
Tom Nevara* Chicago Blaze Wing
Nathan Purcell Chicago Griffins Wing
JR Williams Wisconsin Rugby Wing
Alec Burcham Indianapolis Impalas Fullback
Willis Goodwin* Chicago Hounds Fullback
Conrad Hillesheim Green Bay Celtics Fullback
Hunter Simons Chicago Lions Fullback
