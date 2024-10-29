Hounds Add Flyhalf with Premiership Experience

October 29, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Chicago Hounds News Release







CHICAGO, Il. - The Hounds announced today they signed flyhalf Tim Swiel for the 2025 Major League Rugby season. The 31-year-old English-born South African makes the move to Chicago after spending the beginning of the 2024/2025 Premiership season with the Saracens.

Swiel first made his professional debut in 2013 with Western Province, competing in the Vodacom Cup. After adding an additional seven appearances on the season, the flyhalf signed with the Sharks prior to the 2014 season.

During the 2014 campaign, Swiel played five matches for the Sharks' Vodacom Cup squad, leading the team in scoring with 53 points. He also appeared in seven Super Rugby games, debuting as a replacement against the Bulls. Swiel finished the 2014 season with 38 points via 10 penalties and four conversions.

Prior to the 2014/2015 season, Swiel joined the Harlequins on loan. After the initial loan-period concluded, the playmaker officially signed with the 'Quins for a full time deal before the 2015/16 season. He spent four years with the club, highlighted by an impressive 2016/2017 season. Swiel scored 103 points in his 18 starts that year, adding a pair of tries to his career stat sheet.

Swiel signed with the Newcastle Falcons before the 2018/2019 season and appeared in five contests on the season. He returned to South Africa the next year, signing with the Stormers. The flyhalf played with the Stormers for three seasons, scoring 55 points across all competitions. He played two games for Edinburgh in 2024 and earned one start.

Towards the conclusion of the 2024 season, Swiel signed with the Saracens. The fly half signed back to the squad on a short term deal just last week. He made his first start for the Saracens on Saturday, adding a try and kicking multiple conversions in the narrow loss.

After experimenting with the flyhalf position throughout the 2024 MLR season, the Hounds understood the importance of signing a top-class operator for the upcoming campaign. Swiel is expected to enter the Hounds camp and compete for first string flyhalf duties.

Season ticket packages for the 2025 Major League Rugby season go on sale this Friday, November 1st.

To date, the Chicago Hounds announced the signings of:

Maclean Jones, back row

Lucas Rumball, back row

Luke White, back row

Tim Swiel, flyhalf

Bryce Campbell, center

Noah Brown, wing

Michael Hand II, wing

• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...





Major League Rugby Stories from October 29, 2024

Hounds Add Flyhalf with Premiership Experience - Chicago Hounds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.