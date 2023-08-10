Houghton, Sayre Homers Not Enough in 15-8 Loss to Bradenton

August 10, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - Alec Sayre delivered a grand slam and Maddux Houghton launched his second homer in as many nights Thursday, but the Mussels' bullpen surrendered 13 unanswered runs in a 15-8 loss to the Bradenton Marauders at Hammond Stadium.

Leading 3-2 in the bottom of the fourth, Houghton cranked a solo homer to left center that extended the lead to 4-2. The ball left Houghton's bat at 102.1 miles per hour and traveled 405 feet for his second-round tripper of the series.

Moreover, in the bottom of the fifth, the Mussels (50-55, 16-23) loaded the bases for Alec Sayre, who drilled a grand slam to deep left center that gave Fort Myers a convincing 8-2 lead. The homer marked the Mussels' third grand slam of the year, and Sayre's first homer since mid-May.

Despite an 8-2 lead, the Mussels bullpen proceeded to allow 13 runs, matching the largest the lead blown in a loss this season. Fort Myers' pitching finished the night with 15 walks and have now walked 35 hitters over the first three games of the series.

After Geovanny Planchart blasted a three-run homer to make it 8-5 in the top of the sixth, the Marauders completed their comeback in the top of the eighth. Against the first four hitters he faced, Mussels' reliever Jonathan Lavallee (2-2) walked three and hit one to force in a run and cut the score to 8-6. With the bases still loaded and nobody out, Lonnie White Jr. lifted a two-run double off the wall in left center to tie the game at 8-8. Bradenton then tacked on four more on three wild pitches and a sacrifice fly to push the lead at 12-8.

In a scoreless game in the bottom of the first, Ricardo Olivar singled and Nate Baez walked to place runners at two runners on for Danny De Andrade, who lined a two-run double to left to give Fort Myers a 2-0 lead. The next hitter was Rafael Cruz who looped a double down the right-field line to bring home De Andrade and push the lead to three runs.

In the top of the second, Rodolfo Nolasco, Omar Alfonzo, and Sergio Campana drew walks to load the bases for the Marauders (60-44, 25-14). With one out, Geovanny Planchart rolled an infield single to short that scored Nolasco to make it 3-1. The next hitter was Mitch Jebb, who grounded into a 6-4 fielder's choice play that brought home Bradenton's second run to cut the deficit to 3-2.

The Marauders added on three more runs in the top of the ninth to cap the scoring at 15-8. The game was completed in three hours and 53 minutes, marking it the longest game in the Florida State League this season.

The Mussels will return to Hammond Stadium when they start Jack Noble (0-2, 2.70) against Wilber Dotel (3-2, 2.80) of the Marauders. First pitch is slated for 7:00 p.m. with coverage beginning at 6:45 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from August 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.