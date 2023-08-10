Hammerheads Drop Both in Doubleheader on Wednesday

August 10, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







After a rain-out on Tuesday, the Jupiter Hammerheads and Daytona Tortugas squared off for a doubleheader at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches on Wednesday. The Tortugas took both games, winning the first one 7-1 and shutting out the Hammerheads 5-0 in the nightcap.

In the first game, Daytona scored two quick runs in the top of the first inning. In the bottom half, Jake DeLeo connected for a solo homer into the Hammerheads' bullpen. It was the second professional homer for the Marlins' 2023 6th-round draft pick from Georgia Tech.

Unfortunately for the Hammerheads, DeLeo's home run would be the only run they scored on the day. Daytona added solo runs in the second and fifth innings before tallying three runs in the sixth to make it a 7-1 game.

On the mound, Jacob Miller got the start and made his return from injury. The Ohio native pitched 3.2 innings, allowing three runs and getting one strikeout. It was the righty's first game with the Hammerheads since June 8th.

Tristan Stevens came in out of the bullpen for the Hammerheads and pitched 2.1 innings. Then, it was Anthony Maldonado's turn. The Wellington, FL local is with the Hammerheads on a rehab assignment. The 25-year-old pitched a perfect inning with two strikeouts.

In between games, Mother Nature made a guest appearance causing the second game to start with a weather delay. After the field was prepped, the teams were ready for another 7-inning contest.

In the second game, it was all Daytona. The Hammerheads only tallied two hits, one being from Brett Roberts in the lead-off spot of the first inning and the other coming from Harrison Spohn in the seventh inning.

Jose Salvador got the start in Game Two but only pitched to one batter before having to leave the game with an injury. Euri Montero would come in for Salvador and pitch 2.1 innings, allowing three runs.

Following Montero, the Hammerheads turned to Holt Jones, who was recently reinstated from the injury list. Jones threw 2.2 innings and allowed just two hits in his first Hammerheads game since June 14th. Henry Valencio would finish the game and would throw two hitless innings for Jupiter.

The Tortugas and Hammerheads will continue their series on Thursday at The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches with the first pitch slated for 6:30 PM.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from August 10, 2023

Hammerheads Drop Both in Doubleheader on Wednesday - Jupiter Hammerheads

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.