Hops Get Back in Win Column in 8-1 Victory

April 17, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, OR - The Hops returned home after a tough week in Canada against the Vancouver Canadians and got back on track in the series opener against Tri-City. Billy Corcoran was dominant, striking out nine over six innings and Jack Hurley had a double, triple, steal of home and four-RBI in the Hops' 8-1 win.

Corcoran struck out the side in the first inning and then faced the minimum in the second inning, keeping the Dust Devils off the scoreboard in the first two frames. Corcoran tied a career-high with five strikeouts in just the first two innings.

The Hops scored first in the bottom of the second inning on a hit-and-run single off the bat of Juan Corniel. Christian Cerda was running on the pitch and Corniel punched it through the right side for a base hit.

Tri-City then tied the game in the fifth after back-to-back infield singles by Blakely and Bruggerman. Jorge Ruiz had a sacrifice fly RBI that scored Blakely, tying the game. Both teams nine-hole hitters were responsible for the first runs of the game.

It was 1-1 heading to the bottom of the fifth where the Hops broke the game open. Hurley had four hits on the season, three of which were doubles and added to that total in the inning. His fourth double of the season scored a run and then he later stole home on a double steal. Hillsboro chased Gonzalez from the game with a 4-1 lead.

Four more Hillsboro runs came through in the sixth inning on three hits and four walks. The Hops sent 10 hitters to the plate and in his return to the lineup, Hurley once again did the damage with a bases clearing triple that scored three runs and gave Hillsboro an 8-1 lead.

Billy Corcoran pitched six innings and allowed just one run without walking a batter and striking out nine. Vasquez, Cerda and Norris combined to pitch three innings while striking out six and not allowing a run out of the bullpen.

Pintar, Hurley and Corniel all had multi-hit games, with Sanchez, Blakely and Bruggeman having multi-hit games for Tri-City.

The Hops and Dust Devils will play game two of the series tomorrow at Hillsboro Ballpark. First pitch is at 6:35 with the pregame show starting at 6:20 on Rip City Radio 620 and Bally Live.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from April 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.