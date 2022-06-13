Hoppers Win Series Finale in I-40 Rivalry

WINSTON-SALEM â Fabricio Macias hit a tie-breaking two-run home run in the sixth inning, and Ernny Ordonez hit a three-run shot earlier in the third as the Greensboro Grasshoppers' erupted for 15 hits on the way to an 11-10 victory over the Winston-Salem Dash at Truist Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Macias went 3-for-4 with four RBIs for the Hoppers, and Ordoñez was 2-for-4 with four RBIs.

Dariel Lopez finished 3-for-5 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored, and Jacob Gonzalez was 2-for-5 with a double.

All that offense helped the Hoppers salvage the series finale in "The Battle For I-40" rivalry. Winston-Salem leads the season series 7-5.

The back end of the bullpen pulled out the victory for Greensboro.

Winning pitcher Oliver Mateo (1-1) pitched a scoreless seventh inning, and right-hander Wandi Montout got nicked for a solo home run in the eighth.

Right-hander Cameron Junker walked one and struck out two in a scoreless ninth, notching his fifth save. Junker (3-1, 3.43 ERA) has struck out 29 in 21 innings of work and ranks third in the South Atlantic League in saves.

The Hoppers are off Monday, then return to First National Bank Field to Tuesday to start a six-game homestand against the Hudson Valley Renegades, a Yankees affiliate.

NOTES

Greensboro is 10-9 in one-run games this season. The Hoppers have won nine of their last 13 one-run games.

First baseman Jacob Gonzalez has been one of the South Atlantic League's best players since his promotion from Class-A Bradenton on May 10. He has hit safely in 21 of 26 games since then, with 11 multi-hit games. Gonzalez is 35-for-99 (.354) with five home runs, five doubles and 13 RBIs.

Outfielder Fabricio Macias, who played for the Hoppers in 2019 and 2021, was originally sent back to Greensboro on an injury rehab assignment May 31. He's 14-for-48 (.292) with two doubles, two home runs and 11 RBIs in 14 games since rejoining the Hoppers.

Sammy Siani went 1-for-4 with a walk and a run scored Sunday. Siani, a 21-year-old outfielder who leads the Hoppers with 12 stolen bases, was the 37th overall pick in the 2019 draft, a high school player selected between the first and second rounds.

Justin Meis, a 22-year-old right-hander, made his Greensboro debut with a forgettable start Sunday afternoon. Meis faced just five batters, giving up four hits and a walk. He earned the promotion by going 3-4 with a 3.51 ERA in 10 games at Class-A Bradenton, striking out 42 in 41 innings of work.

