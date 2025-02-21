Hooks Single Game Tickets On-Sale Now

CORPUS CHRISTI - Single-game tickets are on sale now for the Hooks 20th Anniversary Season, presented by American Bank.

Visit cchooks.com or call 361-561-HOOK (4665) to purchase.

Corpus Christi will play 69 games over 11 homestands from April through September, hosting Memorial Day Weekend (May 23-25) and Independence Day Weekend (July 4-6).

For the first time in six seasons, the Hooks open Texas League play on the road, visiting Frisco (Rangers) for a three-game series April 4-6.

Opening Night at Whataburger Field is Tuesday, April 8 as the Double-A Astros host San Antonio (Padres) to start a weeklong set.

The balance of the 2025 home calendar is comprised of April 22-27 vs. Frisco, May 6-11 vs. Midland (Athletics), May 20-25 vs. Amarillo (D-Backs), June 3-8 vs. Arkansas (Mariners), June 24-29 vs. Northwest Arkansas (Royals), July 4-6 vs. San Antonio, July 8-13 vs. Springfield (Cardinals), July 22-27 vs. Amarillo, August 5-10 vs. Tulsa (Dodgers), August 19-24 vs. Frisco and September 9-14 vs. Wichita (Twins).

Tuesday through Thursday games are slated to begin at 6:35 PM, with a 6:05 PM exception on Tuesdays, May 6 and May 20.

Friday and Saturday contests start at 7:05 PM, sans for a 3:05 PM first pitch on Saturday, April 26.

Sunday home games are at 5:05 PM, excluding a 6:35 start on May 25 to make way for Memorial Day Weekend Fireworks, as well as 2:05 first pitches on July 13 and September 14.

Education Days, presented by Sunnyside Pediatrics PLLC & Sunnyside Pharmacy, are Wednesdays, May 7 and May 21. Please note, tickets for those 11:05 AM games are not for public sale.

Click Here for more on the Hooks 2025 promotional calendar, which boasts 14 fireworks displays and two dozen premium giveaway items.

Fans can guarantee select giveaways now with the Beach Plan and/or Jersey Plan.

Hooks Season Memberships, offering full-season ticket plans and 22-game packages, are also on-sale. Memberships provide up to a 50% discount on day-of-game ticket prices. Benefits include CITGO Cotton Club access (based on availability), discounted parking, flexible ticket exchanges and more.

Game dates, times, and promo items are subject to change.

