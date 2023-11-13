Hooks Launch Kids Jersey Design Contest

November 13, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - The Corpus Christi Hooks announced the launch of their Design-A-Jersey Kids Contest today. Kids ages 13 and under can enter to have a chance for their design to be worn as an on-field jersey or featured as a kids giveaway item in 2024.

The contest, open until 4:00pm on December 22, is an open call for kids to submit a custom design to be utilized by the Hooks this upcoming season. To enter the contest, a design template can be downloaded from cchooks.com or picked up at Whataburger Field. After completing the template, the entry can be submitted in-person at Whataburger Field, via mail or uploaded to cchooks.com.

In total there will be two winning jersey designs. One design will be worn by Hooks players during a home game and later auctioned off with proceeds benefitting Driscoll Children's Hospital. The second design will be featured as a kids giveaway presented by SmileLife Orthodontics of Corpus Christi. The two winning designers will also receive four tickets to the corresponding game featuring their jersey design, a replica jersey with their design, a first pitch opportunity and pre-game interview.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from November 13, 2023

Hooks Launch Kids Jersey Design Contest - Corpus Christi Hooks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.