Hooks Job Fair Set for January 18 & 19

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Corpus Christi Hooks are hosting their annual job fair in anticipation of the 2023 season.

Two sessions will be available, the first beginning on Wednesday, January 18 followed by Thursday, January 19 on the Whataburger Field concourse. Both events will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. each day.

Attendees are strongly encouraged to apply online before arriving at the stadium. Click Here to view current openings. Applicants must be 16 or older to apply.

Available gameday positions include grounds crew, box office associate, promotions, production, mascot, greeters and ushers, parking attendant, bat boy, clean team, access control and more.

Aramark, Whataburger Field's concessionaire, is also taking applicants.

The Hooks 18th season of play begins on Thursday, April 6 at Whataburger Field with a 7:05pm contest against the Arkansas Travelers. Season memberships are currently available.

