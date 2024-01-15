Hooks Job Fair Rescheduled for January 23 & 25

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Corpus Christi Hooks have rescheduled their annual job fair in anticipation of the 2024 season.

Two sessions will be available, the first set for Tuesday, January 23 followed by Thursday, January 25 on the Whataburger Field concourse. Both events will be held from 3 to 7 pm each day.

Attendees are strongly encouraged to apply online before arriving at the stadium. Click Here to view current openings. Applicants must be 16 or older to apply.

Available gameday positions include grounds crew, box office associate, promotions, production, greeters and ushers, parking attendant, bat boy, clean team, access control and more.

Aramark, Whataburger Field's concessionaire, will also be interviewing applicants.

The Hooks 19th season of play begins on Friday, April 5 at Whataburger Field with a 7:05pm contest against the Midland RockHounds. Season memberships are currently available, click here for details.

