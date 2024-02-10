Hooks Hosting National Anthem Auditions

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Corpus Christi Hooks are on the lookout for singers and instrumental musicians to perform the Star-Spangled Banner during the 2024 season.

Auditions will be held on Sunday, March 10 from 1 PM to 4 PM at Whataburger Field. Those unable to audition in-person are encouraged to email Hooks Ballpark Entertainment Manager, Val Chapa, at [email protected].

Tryouts will be held on a first come first serve basis. Please enter through the main gate at Ken Schrom Plaza to register upon arrival. Participants are asked to sing or play the full anthem without a backing track.

