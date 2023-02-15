Hooks Celebrate Astros World Series Title with Packed Promo Calendar

CORPUS CHRISTI - Replica World Series Rings, 15 fireworks displays, eight jersey giveaways, and appearances by the Houston Astros' World Series trophy highlight the 2023 Hooks Promotional Schedule.

Opening Night is Thursday, April 6 as Mike Shaw Automotive presents Opening Night T-Shirts and postgame fireworks. Bud Light Friday Fireworks follow as fans receive a Hooks Short Sleeve Hoodie from Flint Hills Resources. Then Saturday, the first 5,000 fans take home a Jeremy Peña Replica World Series Ring, courtesy of Whataburger.

Whataburger affords Hooks fans a second chance for hardware as the first 5,000 at the ballpark on Sunday, May 21 take home a Jose Altuve Replica World Series Ring. It's also Princess Night at Whataburger Field. Bring your princess to the game and receive a beautiful ring.

Paying homage to the 14 Corpus Christi alums on the Astros 2022 World Series Roster, Hooks turned Astros heroes Yordan Alvarez (Apr 22), Kyle Tucker (May 27), Framber Valdez (Jun 24), Jose Altuve (Jul 8), and Alex Bregman (Aug 19) comprise the CITGO Jersey Series.

Your chance to connect with MLB history comes Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22 when the Commissioner's Trophy is on display at Whataburger Field as part of the Astros Championship Trophy Tour. Additionally, Corpus Christi Medical Center presents an Astros World Series Stand Display to the first 2,000 on April 21.

Rodeo Weekend begins Friday, May 5 with Pirate Night, as well as Mutton Bustin' courtesy of Texas Bridge Credit Union. For the 3:05 game on Saturday, May 6, the first 2,000 through the turnstiles pick up a Rodeo Hawaiian Shirt thanks to Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers. The game coincides with the nearby Wings Over South Texas Air Show - featuring the Blue Angels soaring over Corpus Christi Bay. The special 3:05 start time accommodates the Buc Days Illuminated Night Parade.

Blue Ghosts Weekend, May 26-28, is bookended by Bud Light Friday Fireworks and Sunday's Memorial Day Weekend Fireworks display. Friday's H-E-B and Favor Gift Card Raffle is followed by a pair of giveaways: Tucker Replica Astros Jersey on May 27 by CITGO and Hooks Kids Hooded Towel on May 28 by Sunnyside Pediatrics & Pharmacy. Blue Ghosts Weekend is presented by Mike Shaw Automotive.

The Hooks are back for two homestands in June. Hooks Beach Towels from Driscoll Health Plan go to the first 2,000 on Friday, June 9. The following evening is a Hooks Long Sleeve Fishing Shirt giveaway, courtesy of the Port of Corpus Christi.

The Corpus Christi Cumbias make their return to Whataburger Field two weeks later. The second-year theme weekend is anchored by Bud Light Friday Fireworks (Jun 23), Astros World Series Coasters (Jun 23), CITGO's Valdez Replica Astros Jerseys (Jun 24) and Hooks Kids Jerseys by Star Orthodontics (Jun 25).

Independence Day Fireworks ring in a six-game stand against rival San Antonio. The weekend is highlighted by Bud Light Friday Fireworks and Altuve Replica Jerseys on Saturday.

Taggart Motor Group reprises its Used Car Raffle on Thursday, July 20. Your favorite '80s cover band, the Spazmatics, punctuate the evening with a postgame concert. The Astros' beloved mascot, Orbit, is in the house on Friday, July 21. And to commemorate the interstellar occasion, First Community Bank is giving the first 2,000 fans an Orbit World Series Bobblehead.

With the Women's World Cup kicking off in Australia and New Zealand, the first 2,000 through the turnstiles Saturday, July 22 receive a Hooks Soccer Jersey. AutoNation presents Pink in the Park and a Hooks Tumbler giveaway on Sunday the 23rd.

Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night is Friday, August 11 with Marvel Socks handed to the first 2,000 fans. A Replica Hooks Jersey giveaway presented by Corpus Christi Medical Center is in store the next night.

Don't miss Día De Los Hooks Weekend at Whataburger Field August 18-20. AutoNation is celebrating with a Hooks Picnic Blanket giveaway Friday and CITGO follows with the Bregman Replica Astros Jerseys on Saturday.

The Hooks wrap their home slate with a six-game series vs. Wichita September 5-10. Make ready for a TV Raffle event on Thursday the 7th, as well as a Hooks Hat giveaway Friday, September 8 thanks to Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers. Wigington Rumley Dunn & Blair observe the final Saturday of 2023 by giving the first 2,000 fans a Yordan Alvarez Hooks Bobblehead.

Dates, items, and quantities are subject to change. Visit cchooks.com/promotions for the updated list of giveaways, daily deals, and theme nights.

Hooks single-game tickets go on sale Wednesday, February 22. Check out cchooks.com for more information on Hooks Season Memberships and hospitality areas. Inquire by phone at 361-561-HOOK (4665).

2023 Giveaways, Fireworks Shows & Theme Nights

Thu, Apr 6 at 7:05 PM - Opening Night T-Shirt (2,000 fans) presented by Mike Shaw Automotive & Opening Night Fireworks

Fri, Apr 7 at 7:05 PM - Hooks Short Sleeve Hoodie (2,000) by Flint Hills Resources & Bud Light Friday Fireworks

Sat, Apr 8 at 7:05 PM - Jeremy Peña Replica World Series Ring (5,000) by Whataburger

Fri, Apr 21 at 7:05 PM - Astros World Series Stand Display (2,000) by CC Medical Center, Astros World Series Championship Trophy Appearance & Bud Light Friday Fireworks

Sat, Apr 22 at 7:05 PM - Yordan Alvarez Replica Astros Jersey (2,000) by CITGO & Astros World Series Championship Trophy Appearance

Sun, Apr 23 at 1:05 PM - Whataburger Little League Day

Thu, May 4 at 6:35 PM - Star Wars Night

May 5-7 Rodeo Weekend

Fri, May 5 at 7:05 PM - Pirate Night, Mutton Bustin' by Texas Bridge Credit Union & Bud Light Friday Fireworks

Sat, May 6 at 3:05 PM - Hooks Rodeo Hawaiian Shirt (2,000) by Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers

Sun, May 7 at 5:05 PM - Hooks Mom's Hat (1,000) by CC Gas Department & Whataburger Little League Day

Fri, May 19 at 7:05 PM - Bud Light Friday Fireworks

Sat, May 20 at 7:05 PM - Hooks Spatula by Ben E. Keith

Sun, May 21 at 5:05 PM - Jose Altuve World Series Replica Ring (5,000) by Whataburger, Whataburger Little League Day & Princess Night

May 26-28 Blue Ghosts Weekend presented by Mike Shaw Automotive

Fri, May 26 at 7:05 PM - H-E-B & Favor Gift Card Raffle by H-E-B & Bud Light Friday Fireworks

Sat, May 27 at 7:05 PM - Kyle Tucker Replica Astros Jersey (2,000) by CITGO

Sun, May 28 at 6:35 PM - Hooks Kids Hooded Towel (1,000 ages 12-and-under) by Sunnyside Pediatrics and Pharmacy & Memorial Day Weekend Fireworks

Fri, Jun 9 at 7:05 PM - Hooks Beach Towel (2,000) by Driscoll Health Plan & Bud Light Friday Fireworks

Sat, Jun 10 at 7:05 PM - Hooks Long Sleeve Fishing Shirt (2,000) by Port of Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi Cumbias Weekend June 23-25

Fri, Jun 23 at 7:05 PM - Astros World Series Coaster & Bud Light Friday Fireworks

Sat, Jun 24 at 7:05 PM - Framber Valdez Replica Astros Jersey (2,000) by CITGO

Sun, Jun 25 at 5:05 PM - Hooks Kids Jersey (1,000 ages 12-and-under) by Star Orthodontics

Tue, Jul 4 at 6:35 PM - Independence Day Fireworks

Fri, Jul 7 at 7:05 PM - Bud Light Friday Fireworks

Sat, Jul 8 at 7:05 PM - Jose Altuve Replica Astros Jersey (2,000) by CITGO

Thu, Jul 20 at 6:35 PM - Used Car Raffle by Taggart Motor Group & Spazmatics Postgame Concert

Women in Sports Weekend July 21-23

Fri, Jul 21 at 7:05 PM - Orbit World Series Bobblehead (2,000) by First Community Bank, Orbit Appearance at Whataburger Field & Bud Light Friday Fireworks

Pink in the Park Weekend July 22-23

Sat, Jul 22 at 7:05 PM - Hooks Soccer Jersey (2,000)

Sun, Jul 23 at 5:05 PM - Hooks Tumbler (2,000) by AutoNation

Fri, Aug 11 at 7:05 PM - Defenders of the Diamond Marvel Socks (2,000) & Bud Light Friday Fireworks

Sat, Aug 12 at 7:05 PM - Replica Hooks Jersey by CC Medical Center

Día De Los Hooks Weekend August 18-20

Fri, Aug 18 at 7:05 PM - Hooks Picnic Blanket by AutoNation & Bud Light Friday Fireworks

Sat, Aug 19 at 7:05 PM - Alex Bregman Replica Astros Jersey (2,000) by CITGO

Thu, Sep 7 at 6:35 PM - TV Raffle

Fri, Sep 8 at 7:05 PM - Hooks Hat (2,000) by Coastal Bend Chevy Dealers & Bud Light Friday Fireworks

Sat, Sep 9 at 7:05 PM - Yordan Alvarez Hooks Bobblehead (2,000) by Wigington Rumley Dunn & Blair

