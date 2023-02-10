Hooks Boast 20 Alums in World Baseball Classic

CORPUS CHRISTI - A contingent of 20 former Hooks will represent 10 different countries in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

Omar López, the 2018 Texas League Manager of the Year, is set to helm Team Venezuela, with Rodney Linares primed to lead Team Dominican Republic. Linares, who has the most wins by a Hooks field chief with 241 over three seasons, was tabbed the top TL skipper in 2015.

Following a six-year hiatus, the World Baseball Classic returns with an expanded field of 20 teams. The tournament is divided into four pools and begins March 8, with games played at Chase Field in Phoenix, loanDepot park in Miami, Intercontinental Baseball Stadium in Taiwan, and Tokyo Dome in Tokyo.

Hooks in the WBC

Bryan Abreu (Dominican Republic)

Jose Altuve (Venezuela)

Jonathan Araúz (Panama)

Jonathan Bermudez (Puerto Rico)

Ronel Blanco (Dominican Republic)

Edwín Diaz (Puerto Rico)

R.J. Freure (Canada)

Kiké Hernández (Puerto Rico)

Cristian Javier (Dominican Republic)

Jamie Ritchie (Great Britain)

Andre Scrubb (Great Britain)

Garrett Stubbs (Israel)

Teoscar Hernández (Dominican Republic)

Abraham Toro (Canada)

Kyle Tucker (USA)

José Urquidy (Mexico)

Derek West (Netherlands)

Michael Wielansky (Israel)

