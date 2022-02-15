Hooks Announce Daily Promotions

CORPUS CHRISTI - With just over 50 days remaining until Opening Night, your Hooks, Double-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, roll out daily promotions for the 2022 season at Whataburger Field.

The official promotional calendar, complete with theme weekends and premium giveaways, will be revealed Wednesday, February 16, coinciding with the public on-sale of Hooks single-game tickets.

Tuesdays: Returning in 2022 is Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-$40, offering fans four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for $40. Previously an in-person gameday promotion, Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-40 will be available online for advance purchases at cchooks.com.

Tuesdays are also for Conviva Silver Sluggers. As Hooks fans 55-and-wiser, Conviva Silver Sluggers receive a field reserved ticket to every Tuesday home game (10 dates), t-shirt, merchandise discount, and more. Also, join us for WellMed Baseball Bingo! Tuesday Media Partners: SportsRadio CC and Bandtango Radio

Wednesdays: Your Hooks take the field as the world-famous Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits every Wednesday night at Whataburger Field. And to celebrate, fans can buy one ticket and get one ticket free as part of Whataburger Family Day. Purchase online at cchooks.com by using the promo code "HOOKSBOGO." Wednesday Media Partner: 97.5 KFTX Real Country

Thursdays: Perfect for an extended happy hour, Three Dollar Thursday boasts specials on select food and beverage items at "The Ballpark by the Bay." Thursday Media Partners: The Beach 96.5 & WILD 105.5

Fridays: Catch the best fireworks show in South Texas with Bud Light Friday Fireworks. Friday Media Partners: K-99 COUNTRY & KIII-TV

Saturdays: Super Saturdays feature the bulk of our can't-miss premium giveaways at Whataburger Field, including jerseys and bobbleheads. Saturday Media Partners: Big 93.9 & KRIS 6

Sundays: Sunday at the ballpark is H-E-B Kids Day with youngsters running the bases postgame. And Mrs Baird's Dollar Day offers fans $1 hot dogs, soda, candy and Rudy's prize wheel spins. Sunday Media Partners: KSAB Tejano 99.9, KUNO 1400 El Patrón & Telemundo

The Hooks' 2022 schedule at Whataburger Field is comprised of 69 games over 12 homestands. Opening Night is Friday, April 8 when the San Antonio Missions (San Diego Padres) come to town.

Hooks Season Memberships, offering full-season ticket plans and 22-game packages, are on sale now. Memberships start as low as $255 per seat and provide up to a 50-percent discount on day-of-game ticket prices. Benefits include CITGO Cotton Club access (based on availability), discounted parking, flexible ticket exchanges and more.

