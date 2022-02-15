Cardinals Announce Front Office Promotions & Changes for Full-Time Staff

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The Springfield Cardinals are excited to announce numerous changes and promotions within the full-time front office staff heading into the 2022 Minor League Baseball season and Opening Day on April 8 at Hammons Field.

The Cardinals have promoted five members of their full-time staff:

Angela Deke has been promoted to the Senior Director of Ticket Technology & Operations, leading the ticket operations department to continue to provide the best, most convenient ticketing experience for Cardinals fans possible.

Derek Edwards has been elevated to the Director of Field & Stadium Operations, leading the Cardinals award-winning grounds crew as they continue to provide both an unmatched playing surface and a beautiful setting for fans to experience Cardinals Baseball.

Zack Pemberton has been promoted to the Director of Ticket Sales & Marketing Operations and will primarily be in charge of leading the ticket sales department while overseeing all facets of the in-game experience for fans.

Andrew Buchbinder is now the Director of Branding & Communications/Broadcaster and will lead the Cardinals communications and production departments while continuing to serve as the Voice of the Springfield Cardinals.

Regina Hess has been promoted to the Manager of Fan Engagement & Special Events, in which role she will lead the Cardinals fan relations efforts to ensure an unmatched guest experience at Hammons Field, while also working with organizations throughout the community to grow the team's special events schedule.

In addition, two full-time front office members have accepted new positions within the organization:

Sheila Driemeyer is transitioning from Office and Ticket Services Coordinator to Supervisor of Ticket Operations, in which role she will help optimize the team's ticketing systems and processes to provide the most convenient experience for fans possible.

Nathan Strait is transitioning from a Community Marketing Coordinator to Field Operations Coordinator and will help in all aspects of managing and maintaining the field and facility.

"It's always a happy day when we get to promote from within," Springfield Cardinals Vice President/General Manager Dan Reiter said. "The Cardinals are excited to recognize and reward the passion, dedication and success of Angela Deke, Derek Edwards, Zack Pemberton, Andrew Buchbinder and Regina Hess as they tackle new challenges with their promotions and help lead our organization to new heights. In addition, we know that Sheila Driemeyer and Nathan Strait will continue their growth in their new roles within the Springfield Cardinals Front Office. We hope fans join us in congratulating these amazing staff members."

Opening Day 2022 is Friday, April 8 at Hammons Field when the Cardinals host the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (AA, Kansas City Royals). Check out all four levels of our RED Access Memberships at springfieldcardinals.com/memberships to discover the perfect plan (starting at 10 games!) for you, your family and/or your business this summer!

