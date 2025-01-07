Hooks Announce Big School Softball South Texas Preseason All-Stars

CORPUS CHRISTI - Repeat selections Brooke Castillo (Alice), Audrey Diercks (Gregory-Portland), Brookelynn Meador (Calallen), Jordyn Thibodeaux (Calallen), Jada Zepeda (Veterans Memorial), and three-time honoree Demiree Stafford (Tuloso-Midway) lead the large school softball division of the 2025 South Texas Preseason All-Star Team, as voted on by head coaches from 19 Class 4A-5A schools.

The squad, comprised of 16 student athletes, will be recognized at the South Texas Winter Baseball Banquet, which is set for Thursday, January 23 at the American Bank Center's Henry Garrett Ballroom. Corpus Christi Hooks alum and two-time World Series champion Hunter Pence will be the featured speaker. The evening is presented by Whataburger.

The Calallen Wildcats, eyeing a third consecutive state championship, placed four on the preseason team. Thibodeaux, selected as a sophomore last year, returns to the honorary pitching staff and his joined by her Calallen batterymate in Meador, who was also honored at the banquet in 2023. Junior first baseman Braelyn Bailey and junior outfielder Kayden Treviño complete the Calallen contingent.

Veterans Memorial follows with three selections: Zepeda, senior pitcher Meredith Cavazos and sophomore Parker Malone, who was voted in at second base.

Stafford, a UTSA commit, is positioned at shortstop, with her T-M teammate Madison Gummelt selected to the pitching staff.

Rockport-Fulton was also represented by a pair: junior pitcher Maddy Dykes and senior Kalia Flaherty, the leading vote-getter at designated player.

Senior Addie Cervantez of Sinton and Ingleside senior Carol Rodriguez round out the infield and outfield, respectively.

Earning the preseason all-star utility moniker is Carroll senior Ameris Garcia.

The Private-3A Softball Division, announced on Monday, were paced by standouts from Santa Gertrudis Academy and Incarnate Word Academy.

Reserved seats for the 19th South Texas Winter Baseball Banquet are $75. Click Here, call 361-561-HOOK (4665), or visit the Whataburger Field Box Office for tickets.

2025 South Texas Preseason High School All-Star Team | 4A-5A Softball Division

Pitcher

Meredith Cavazos - Veterans Memorial - Sr.

Brooke Castillo - Alice - Sr.

Maddy Dykes - Rockport-Fulton - Jr.

Madison Gummelt - Tuloso-Midway - Jr.

Jordyn Thibodeaux - Calallen - Jr.

Catcher

Brookelynn Meador - Calallen - Sr.

First Base

Braelyn Bailey - Calallen - Jr.

Second Base

Parker Malone - Veterans Memorial - So.

Third Base

Addie Cervantez - Sinton - Sr.

Shortstop

Demiree Stafford - Tuloso-Midway - Sr.

Outfield

Carol Rodriguez - Ingleside - Sr.

Kayden Treviño - Calallen - Jr.

Jada Zepeda - Veterans Memorial - Sr.

Designated Player

Audrey Diercks - Gregory-Portland - Sr.

Kalia Flaherty - Rockport-Fulton - Sr.

Utility

Ameris Garcia - Carroll - Sr.

