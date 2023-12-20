Hooks 50/50 Raffle Raises $73,000 in 2023

December 20, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - The Corpus Christi Hooks awarded $73,639 this past season to several local non-profits through contributions made by fans towards the Lithia CDJR Share2Care 50/50 raffle. The nomination process is currently open for the 2024 season, beneficiary nominations can be submitted online at cchooks.com.

Non-profit recipients included Texas A&M University-Kingsville Foundation, Special Hearts in the Arts, The Purple Door, Agape Ranch, Choice Living Community, Heroes on the Water, The Miracle League of Corpus Christi, Amigos for Education, Corpus Christi Metro Ministries, The Junior League of Corpus Christi, Communities in Schools of the Coastal Bend, American Cancer Society and Corpus Christi Police Department Explorer Post 133.

"One of our main areas of focus year in and year out continues to be our community footprint," Hooks General Manager Brady Ballard said. "The generosity and support of our fans assists us in making sure local non-profits can benefit and continue to make a lasting impact within the Coastal Bend."

Texas A&M University-Kingsville Foundation provides the resources necessary so that students from South Texas and beyond have opportunities to earn a quality education. The mission of Special Hearts in the Arts is to provide the opportunity to individuals with special needs to showcase their talents through the arts. The Purple Door provides free services to survivors of domestic and sexual violence. Agape Ranch is committed to providing care and guidance to foster children and families in South Texas. Choice Living Community aims to provide innovative and individualized programs to advance the achievement and knowledge of adults living with disabilities in the area(s) of vocational, social, and life skills.

Heroes on the Water supports veterans, first responders and their families by creating a peaceful environment for healing through recreational wellness experiences. The Miracle League of Corpus Christi focuses on providing a safe and enjoyable experience for kids and adults with mental and/or physical disabilities regardless of his or her experience or level of ability. Amigos for Education promotes education and character development by awarding scholarships to graduating students seeking to further their education. Metro Ministries transforms the lives of thousands of individuals and families in the Coastal Bend by feeding the hungry, sheltering the homeless and building futures.

The Junior League of Corpus Christi advances women's leadership for meaningful community impact through volunteer action, collaboration and training. Communities in Schools promotes and facilitates delivery of community social services, health, educational services, enrichment and other support services to youth and their families. American Cancer Society helps improve the lives of people with cancer and their families through advocacy, research and patient support to ensure everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat and survive cancer. The Corpus Christi Police Department Explorer Post 133 offers the opportunity for young adults in the community to observe, participate and learn about law enforcement while enhancing self-confidence, motivation, civic-mindedness and cultivating strong leadership traits.

