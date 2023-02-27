Hooks & Reliant All-Star Educators Program Continues to Reward Coastal Bend Teachers

February 27, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - After a successful launch of the Reliant All-Star Educators Program last year, the Corpus Christi Hooks Baseball Club and Reliant are kicking off the search for 10 new outstanding local public-school teachers.

"Both the Hooks and Reliant were beyond excited for the start of this program last year," said Brady Ballard, Hooks General Manager. "There's even more buzz and excitement this year along with high hopes for another stellar group of educators to be recognized. These funds will assist in making sure our educators have the necessary supplies to continue making a positive impact among local students."

This year, a panel of judges will award 10 educators based on factors such as their incorporation of science, technology, engineering, the arts, and math (STEAM) curriculum, student impact, teaching style and any unique challenges the educator has overcome. Those chosen will receive $1,500 grants for classroom supplies.

"Teachers are essential to the continued success of our children and our communities, and they often accomplish so much with limited resources," said Elizabeth Killinger, president, Reliant. "At Reliant, we are excited to continue this program with the Hooks and recognize Coastal Bend educators who go above and beyond every day for their students."

Nominations can be submitted by school administrators, coworkers, students, family or friends online at cchooks.com/educators. The deadline for submissions is Friday, March 31, 2023.

In addition to receiving a $1,500 grant, teachers will be recognized this summer at a Corpus Christi Hooks game.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from February 27, 2023

Hooks & Reliant All-Star Educators Program Continues to Reward Coastal Bend Teachers - Corpus Christi Hooks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.