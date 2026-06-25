Hometown Heroes: Haley Brisky: OUT NOW
Published on June 25, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Forward Madison FC YouTube Video
Alongside Best Western, the USL is proud to announce the Hometown Heroes Award, an initiative celebrating people across the USL ecosystem who are making an impact in their communities. Nominated by Forward Madison, our second finalist is Haley Brisky, the President of Millennium Soccer Club, an organization that provides affordable youth soccer to children from lower-income and diverse backgrounds in Madison, Wisconsin.
Check out the Forward Madison FC Statistics
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