Homestand Preview: May 3-8 - the Yankees Are Coming

April 25, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws are back home for a six-game series with the Hudson Valley Renegades (Yankees) that runs from May 3rd - 8th and includes Bark in the Park, another Thirsty Thursday, Mother's Day, and more!

Promo Rundown

Tuesday, May 3rd - 6:05 pm game (please note the special start time)

Wednesday, May 4th - 11:05 am game - Education Day and Businessperson's Special. Join us at the park early for a baseball matinee between the BlueClaws and Renegades. For more on bringing your school out to the park for this or our other Education Day on May 25th, contact Rob McGillick at 732-901-7000 ext 170.

Thursday, May 5th - 6:35 pm game - Thirsty Thursday (95.9 WRAT) with $2 Coors & Coors Light cans available in the Sand Bar and around the ballpark. Click here for more on the Thirsty Thursday Club, through which you'll get 10 undated Thursday tickets valid at any Thursday game in any denomination.

Friday, May 6th - 6:35 pm game - It's the first Medusas de Jersey Shore (New Jersey Natural Gas) game of the season! Click here to shop Medusas merchandise. Like every day, Kids Run the Bases thanks to Children's Specialized Hospital.

Saturday, May 7th - 4:05 pm game - Bark in the Park (Toyota World of Lakewood, 95.9 WRAT, 100.1 WJRZ). The fun begins at 1 pm on the Great Lawn outside the ballpark with a pre-game festival with 95.9 WRAT and 100.1 WJRZ. Gates open at 3:00 pm and we'll have a Dog Parade and other games/promotions during the day! Click here for more information.

Sunday, May 8th - 1:05 pm game - Happy Mother's Day! Click here for a special Mother's Day ticket package. Jenkinson's Boardwalk BlueClaws Kids Club members (click here to sign up) eat free thanks to Sabrett plus dogs are welcome thanks to AmeriHealth.

