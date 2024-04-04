Homestand Preview: It's Baseball Season

April 4, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hickory Crawdads News Release







Tuesday, April 9th at 6pm

The Crawdads home opener is set for Tuesday, April 9th! The 'Dads will welcome the Jersey Shore BlueClaws to town for a six game series at the Frans.

As fans exit the stadium, they will receive a magnet schedule courtesy of Absolute Tree Care, Black Tie Transportation, and WHKY 1290AM and 102.3FM.

It is also Dollar Dog Tuesday where hot dogs are $1 and fans can bring their dog for just $1 thanks to Hebrew National and WHKY 1290AM & 102.3FM.

Tuesdays are Craft Beer Tuesdays and craft pints are $4 courtesy of Lowes Foods.

Wednesday, April 10th at 11am

Wednesday will be a morning edition of Crawdads baseball as the team welcomes students out to the ballpark for the first Education Day of the season thanks to Dippin' Dots.

It is also a Senior Day by OrthoCarolina.

Thursday, April 11th at 7pm

Thirsty Thursdays are back this season! Take advantage of discounted domestic beer and Pepsi products thanks to Focus News.

Peoples Bank customers can get a discounted $6 ticket to the game with their card as part of Peoples Bank Thursdays.

Friday, April 12th at 7pm

Friday night's game will be packed full of promotions including the first fireworks show of 2024, presented by the Independent Insurance Agents of NC.

It is also 80s Night and the team will be wearing themed jerseys that are being auctioned off via the MiLB Auctions Platform.

Fans will also receive a 2024 poster schedule on their way out thanks to Allison & White Property Management, Independent Insurance Agents of North Carolina and Big Dawg 92.1.

Friday is the first Reading Program Night by Graystone Eye and students can bring in their completed bookmarks (handed out at participating schools) to the box office for free tickets to the game.

The game is also Distracted Driving Awareness Night.

Saturday, April 13th at 7pm

The Llamas de Hickory will make their return on Saturday, April 13th thanks to the Greater Hickory International Council. The team will wear specialty hats and jerseys for the Latin inspired identity.

Make sure to come out early, the first 1,000 fans will receive Llamas soccer jersey courtesy of Pepsi and KICKS 103.3. The night will be dedicated to Latin America's most popular sport.

Sunday, April 14th at 2pm

The homestand will wrap up on Sunday afternoon with a 2pm game.

It is also YCMA day and Y members can get free tickets to the game with a membership card.

Sunday is Church Bulletin Sunday, where fans can bring their church bulletin to the ticket office to receive a discounted $6 ticket. The Crawdads will then donate $4 back to the bulletin's respective church.

