Homestand Highlights: July 18 - July 23

July 13, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will return to Arvest Ballpark on Tuesday, July 18th for a six-game series against the Tulsa Drillers (Double-A Affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) through Sunday, July 23rd. Upcoming promotions include Buck-A-Brat, Kids Eat FREE, Bark in the Ballpark on a Thirsty Thursday™, a Fireworks Friday, and a Vinnie Pasquantino Bobblehead Giveaway on Saturday night while the homestand concludes with Dollar Hot Dogs and Kids Run the Bases on Sunday.

Tuesday, July 18 - Naturals vs. Tulsa Drillers, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRAT ON ARVEST CUSTOMER DISCOUNT NIGHT

JOHNSONVILLE BUCK-A-BRAT - Enjoy $1 Johnsonville brats on Tuesday night at Arvest Ballpark

$5 DUGOUT PREMIUM TICKETS for Arvest Customers, must show proof of being an Arvest customer at the Ticket Office. The discount is for immediate family only and a maximum of six tickets.

TEAM STORE SPECIAL - Buy One, Get One Half OFF T-Shirt Special at the Naturals Team Store

Wednesday, July 19 - Naturals vs. Tulsa Drillers, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

KIDS EAT FREE WITH INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO

KIDS EAT FREE - Kids 12 and under eat FREE on Wednesday as young fans will receive a voucher GOOD for a Hot Dog courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc., Teddy Grahams and Oreo Cookies courtesy of Mondelez International, Inc., and a small Dr. Pepper fountain drink courtesy of Ozarks Coca-Cola.

INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO - Grab a bingo card and follow the action while the Naturals are at-bat for a chance to win great prizes from Indigo Sky Casino. (Limited number of winners).

Thursday, July 20 - Naturals vs. Tulsa Drillers, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

BARK IN THE BALLPARK ON A THIRSTY THURSDAY™ PRESENTED BY THE PECAN NATION

BARK IN THE BALLPARK - Bring your dog out for Bark in the Ballpark as your best friend(s) will receive FREE admission to Thursday night's game as long as they are accompanied by a paid owner. This will be the second of three scheduled Bark in the Ballpark events at Arvest Ballpark this season.

THIRSTY THURSDAY™ - Fans will enjoy $2 16 oz. drafts at two locations, $2 Bags of Peanuts, and $1 Small Coca-Cola Fountain Drinks. Thirsty Thursday™ on July 20th is presented by The Pecan Nation.

Friday, July 21 - Naturals vs. Tulsa Drillers, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 5:45 P.M.)

FIREWORKS FRIDAY FEATURING LEGO® NINJAGO® MAKE-N'-TAKE NIGHT

FIREWORKS FRIDAY - Enjoy a spectacular post-game fireworks show following the game.

LEGO® NINJAGO® MAKE-N'-TAKE NIGHT - Create the perfect ninja photo and take home your own baby dragon build! Stay after the post-game fireworks for a special LEGO® NINJAGO® screening!

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Get your weekend started with a Bullpen Party presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort - Pocola. Join us at Arvest Ballpark from 5:45 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. prior to each Friday home game and enjoy 'Happy Hour' drink specials for fans of age at The Bullpen concession stand located down the first base concourse and $2 BBQ Sliders or a six (6) for $8 deal. *BBQ Sliders are only served during the Bullpen Party

Saturday, July 22 - Naturals vs. Tulsa Drillers, 6:05 P.M. (Gates at 4:30 P.M.)

VINNIE PASQUANTINO BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY COURTESY OF SPARTAN ADVENTURE PARK

VINNIE PASQUANTINO BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY - The first 1,500 fans in attendance on Saturday night will receive a Vinnie Pasquantino Bobblehead courtesy of Spartan Adventure Park. Pasquantino was a crucial part of the 2021 League Championship team as the first baseman hit .310 with 11 home runs and 42 RBI in 55 games with Northwest Arkansas down the stretch that season.

GIVEAWAY POLICY - One item per ticketed fan. If you hold multiple tickets, you will need to collect your one item and exit the park to get back in line. Items will not be given out in multiples or bulk.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Continue the weekend fun at Arvest Ballpark on Saturday night with a Bullpen Party presented by Choctaw Casino & Resort - Pocola. Enjoy 'Happy Hour' drink specials for fans of age and $2.00 BBQ Sliders or a special six (6) for $8 deal from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand located down the first base concourse prior to the game. *BBQ Sliders are only served during the Bullpen Party

Sunday, July 23 - Naturals vs. Tulsa Drillers, 2:05 P.M. (Gates at 1 P.M.)

FAMILY SUNDAY PRESENTED BY UNIFY FINANCIAL CREDIT UNION FEATURING DOLLAR HOT DOGS BY TYSON FOODS, INC. AND MERCY-GOHEALTH KIDS RUN THE BASES ON AN UNUSED TICKET DAY

FAMILY SUNDAY - The series finale on Sunday is presented by Unify Financial Credit Union.

DOLLAR HOT DOGS - Enjoy $1 Hot Dogs courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc. on Sunday afternoon

KIDS RUN THE BASES - Kids of all ages can partake in the Sunday tradition of running the bases at Arvest Ballpark following the game. Kids Run the Bases is presented by Mercy-GoHealth.

UNUSED TICKET DAY - Any unused and unscanned tickets from the 2023 season can be exchanged in-person at the Arvest Ballpark Box Office for a ticket of equal value for Sunday's series finale.

