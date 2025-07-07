Homestand Highlights: Clingstones Light up the Night with Back-To-Back Fireworks Shows July 11 & 12

July 7, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - Like the cover of Lethal Weapon. Like Jordan in '96-'97. The Columbus Clingstones are going back-to-back with post-game fireworks shows on July 12 and 13, part of a six-game series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Double-A, Miami Marlins) at Synovus Park, July 8-13.

The homestand also features a Clingstones Rally Towel Giveaway on July 12 and an Inaugural Team Photo Giveaway on July 13.

Here's a full look at the week:

Tuesday, July 8 - Clingstones vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos (7:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

- Take Two Tuesdays: Enjoy buy one, get one FREE on select concessions throughout the game.

Wednesday, July 9 - C lingstones vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos (7:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

- Wet Nose Wednesday (Presented by the Law Offices of Gary Bruce): Bring your furry, four-legged pup to the ballpark every Wednesday! A waiver must be filled out prior to entry.

- White Claw Wednesday: Fans 21 and over can enjoy discounted $4 White Claw beverages until the end of the 4th inning.

Thursday, July 10 - Clingstones vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos (7:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

- Thirsty Thursday™: Fans 21 and older can enjoy $3 domestic beers in the First Base Plaza.

- Military Discount: Active-duty members, veterans, and their families can purchase $4 tickets at the box office.

Friday, July 11 - Clingstones vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos (7:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

- Country Night and Post-Game Fireworks (Presented by Piggly Wiggly): Head way down yonder on the Chattahoochee as the Clingstones tip their caps to country music and stick around for a post-game fireworks show under the pale moonlight.

Saturday, July 12 - Clingstones vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos (6:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 5:00 p.m.

- Post-Game Fireworks: Stick around after the game for the second-straight post-game fireworks show of the week.

- Malmo Oat Milkers Game: Did someone say dynasty? Your other home team is here to make even more history in what could be the most unforgettable game, including fun like VIP seats, a crazy first pitch, Fun Trivia, the chance to sign an Oat Milkers contract and more!

- Clingstones Rally Towel Giveaway (Presented by Rowdy Peach IPA): The first 500 fans (21 and over) that enter the gates will receive their own peach rally towel!

- Post-Game Kids Run the Bases (Presented by Whit's Frozen Custard): Kids can run the bases at Synovus Park after every Saturday game!

Sunday, July 13 - Clingstones vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos (1:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.

- Team Photo Giveaway (Presented FOX 54 WXTX): The first 1,000 fans through the ballpark will receive their own team photo of the inaugural Columbus Clingstones.

- Sunday Funday & Post-Game Kids Run the Bases (Presented by Whit's Frozen Custard): After the game, children are invited down to the field to run the bases and cap off the homestand.

- Fuzzy's Kids Club (Presented by Chick-fil-A): Kids show your lanyard at box office window for all Sunday Kids Club benefits!

- Sunday Funday & Post-Game Kids Run the Bases (Presented by Whit's Frozen Custard): After the game, children are invited down to the field to run the bases and cap off the homestand.

- Synovus Sunday Promo: Get $1 off any Sunday game ticket when you buy using your Synovus debit or credit card at the Synovus Park box office.

- Giving Sundays (Presented by Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers): Turn your cherished belongings into valuable resources for those in need. Fans who donate will receive half-price Clingstones tickets to a future game. Donations must be gently used items in good and sellable condition. Some restrictions apply, while supplies last.

- Baseball Bingo Sundays (Presented by Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers):. All fans are welcome to play Baseball Bingo courtesy of Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers! The first 10 fans to score a bingo win a $50 Goodwill gift card.







Southern League Stories from July 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.