HOMESTAND HIGHLIGHTS: April 5 - April 7

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will open the 2024 season at Arvest Ballpark on Friday, April 5th with a three-game series against the Tulsa Drillers, the Double-A Affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Opening weekend is highlighted by back-to-back fireworks shows on Friday and Saturday night while the series finale is on a Family Sunday with Kids Run the Bases following the game.

Friday, April 5th - Naturals vs. Tulsa Drillers, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 5:45 P.M.)

OPENING NIGHT, POST-GAME FIREWORKS PRESENTED BY DOWNTOWN SPRINGDALE AND FREDDY'S FROZEN CUSTARD & STEAKBURGERS

POST-GAME FIREWORKS - Celebrate the start of a new season with an Opening Night post-game fireworks show courtesy of Downtown Springdale and Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.

OPENING NIGHT PRE-GAME CEREMONIES INCLUDE:

New On-Field Uniforms - The Naturals will be wearing their brand-new uniforms and caps.

Full Introductions of both the Northwest Arkansas Naturals and Tulsa Drillers - Field Staff, Reserves, and Starters of both teams will be announced and brought to the lines.

Opening Night Teacher Recognitions - The Naturals will honor 10 outstanding local teachers prior to the game that were nominated by their school district.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Arrive early on Friday night and enjoy "Happy Hour" drink specials on alcoholic beverages for fans of age from 5:45 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand, which is located down the first base concourse.

TEAM STORE SPECIAL - 15% of net sales goes to support the Arvest Bank 1 Million Meals campaign.

Saturday, April 6th - Naturals vs. Tulsa Drillers, 6:05 P.M. (Gates at 4:30 P.M.)

POST-GAME FIREWORKS PRESENTED BY JERSEY MIKE'S

POST-GAME FIREWORKS - Enjoy the best in sight and sound for a second consecutive night as fireworks will follow the conclusion of the game. The post-game show is presented by Jersey Mike's.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Enjoy 'Happy Hour' specials on alcoholic beverages for fans of age from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand, which is located down the first base concourse, prior to every Saturday game.

TEAM STORE SPECIAL - 15% of net sales goes to support the Arvest Bank 1 Million Meals campaign.

Sunday, April 7th - Naturals vs. Tulsa Drillers, 2:05 P.M. (Gates at 1 P.M.)

FAMILY SUNDAY WITH A FREE KIDS SNACK GIVEAWAY BY MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND MERCY-GOHEALTH KIDS RUN THE BASES

FAMILY SUNDAY - Cap off Opening Weekend with a Family Sunday at Arvest Ballpark as the Naturals take on the Double-A Affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers at 2:05 p.m.

FREE KIDS SNACK GIVEAWAY - Kids 12 and under will receive a FREE CLIF Kid Zbar at the game on Sunday. All kids in attendance will receive a voucher as they enter the ballpark that can be redeemed at select concession stands for the snack courtesy of Mondelez International, Inc.

KIDS RUN THE BASES - Young fans will get to partake in the Sunday tradition of running the bases following the game. Kids Run the Bases at Arvest Ballpark is presented by Mercy Go-Health.

TEAM STORE SPECIAL - 15% of net sales goes to support the Arvest Bank 1 Million Meals campaign.

