Homestand Highlights: April 10-14 vs. Mobile

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves will open the 2019 home schedule and 15th season at Trustmark Park with a promotion-filled five-game series with the Mobile BayBears, Wednesday, April 10-14. Join us for a pair of Post-Game Fireworks Shows, including on Opening Night, Thirsty Thursday, a Disney Trip Giveaway for 4 compliments of Mcgehee Cruise and Vacation and much more...

What's Chop'n:

Facing the BayBears:

The M-Braves went 8-11 against the LA Angels affiliate this season, including a 4-6 record against the BayBears at Trustmakr Park. The M-Braves trail the all-time series, 134-166, and are 77-88 all-time against Mobile at Trustmark Park. Third-Most Talented Team in MiLB:

The M-Braves were named by MLB Pipeline the third-most talented team in Minor League Baseball, out of the 120 full-season clubs. Who to Watch:

Mobile's roster features seven of the Angels' top-30 prospects according to most recent rankings at MLB Pipeline: OF Brandon Marsh (3), INF Jahmai Jones (4), OF Patrick Sandoval (12), RHP Ty Buttrey (14), RHP Jesus Castillo (23), C Jack Kruger (24) and RHP Jeremy Beasley (25),

The Mississippi roster has nine of Atlanta's top-30 prospects according to MLB Pipeline: RHP Ian Anderson (3), OF Cristian Pache (4), OF Drew Waters (8), LHP Joey Wentz (12), LHP Kyle Muller (13), RHP Patrick Weigel (19), LHP Tucker Davidson (22), INF CJ Alexander (23) and INF Ray-Patrick Didder (30). Did You Know?:

This is the farewell season for the Mobile BayBears. The club originated in 1976 in Charlotte, NC, first as the Charlotte Orioles and then as the first incarnation of the Charlotte Knights. When Charlotte became a Triple-A franchise in 1993, the team found a temporary home in Nashville, TN, as the Nashville Xpress from 1993 to 1994. It existed as the Port City Roosters in Wilmington, NC, from 1995 to 1996. The franchise landed in Mobile in 1997. The BayBears will relocate to Madison, AL, in 2020, where they will be called the Rocket City Trash Pandas.

Wednesday, April 10 vs. Mobile | 6:35 pm | Gates Open at 5:00 pm

Opening Night Fireworks - Stay after the game for an Opening Night Fireworks Extravaganza!

Live Music - The Jackson All-Stars, a local New Orleans style jazz band will perform on plaza.

"Join Us For A Jackson" - Every Wednesday this season. Fans can receive (4) field level tickets and (4) 16 oz soft drinks for just one "Andrew Jackson" ($20)! Additional tickets only $5. (AVAILABLE AT BOX OFFICE ONLY).

AMR First Responders Wednesday - ALL First Responders/Emergency Response personnel receive FREE Field Level and General Admission tickets when presenting ID. Probable Pitching Matchup: LHP Tucker Davidson vs. RHP Jesus Castillo

Thursday, April 11 vs. Mobile | 6:35 pm | Gates Open at 5:30 pm

Thirsty Thursday - Enjoy 16 oz domestic beer and 16 oz fountain drinks for just $2 each!

M-Braves Cornhole Tournaments - Join us on Thursday's this season for M-Braves Cornhole Tournaments presented by Central MS Cornhole & Good Times! Every Thirsty Thursday at Trustmark Park (13 of them) we'll have competitive tournaments outside the Farm Bureau Grill on the right-field concourse starting at 6:00 pm. Great cash & prizes to winners! $5 entry per player. Probable Pitching Matchup: RHP Ian Anderson vs. RHP Jeremy Beasley

Friday, April 12 vs. Mobile | 6:35 pm | Gates Open at 5:30 pm

Fan Friday Giveaway - Magnetic Schedule - The first 2,000 fans on Friday will receive a 2019 Mississippi Braves magnetic schedule!

Trustmark $10K Dash For Cash - $10K in cash will be spread out in the outfield and 10 lucky fans will have 1 minute to collect as much cash as possible, presented by Trustmark.

Kids Run The Bases - After each Friday and Sunday home game, kids 14-and-under are invited to come run the bases like the pro's after the game!

We Made Fist Bump Friday A Thing - As part of our Fan Friday promotion, every fan coming through the gates will receive a FREE FIST BUMP from an M-Braves representative. Probable Pitching Matchup: LHP Kyle Muller vs. RHP Matt Ball

Saturday, April 13 vs. Mobile | 6:05 pm | Gates Open at 5:05 pm

Post-Game Fireworks Extravaganza - A Post-Game Fireworks Extravaganza will light up the sky above Trustmark Park after each Saturday home game this season.

Disney Trip Giveaway For 4 - One lucky fan will win a vacation for 4 to Walt Disney World in Florida, courtesy of Mcgehee Cruise & Vacation. Package includes 3 Night Disney resort stay and 3 days admission to Walt Disney World for up to 4 in a room. Drawing will be during the game on and you must be present to win. Must be 21 to enter.

Magnetic Schedule Giveaway - The first 2,000 fans on Saturday will receive a 2019 Mississippi Braves magnetic schedule! Probable Pitching Matchup: LHP Joey Wentz vs. LHP Max Herrmann

Sunday, April 14 vs. Mobile | 1:05 pm | Gates Open at 12:00 pm

Mugshots Sunday Family Fun Day - Take advantage of a ticket deal and bring out the entire family. Receive (1) Dugout Level seat, (1) hot dog, (1) 16 oz fountain soda, (1) small popcorn, (1) M-Braves cap, and (1) FREE Fun Zone wristband FOR ONLY $18. Additional tickets with extras are $18 each. (AVAILABLE AT THE BOX OFFICE ONLY)

Live Petting Zoo - The first five Sunday games will feature a live Petting Zoo, courtesy of Green Top Acres that will include mini-horses, rabbits, goats, and sheep!

Kids Run The Bases - After each Friday and Sunday home game, kids 14-and-under are invited to come run the bases like the pro's after the game! Probable Pitching Matchup: RHP Patrick Weigel vs. RHP Adrian De Horta

Fans can purchase tickets and save from the game day price by buying HERE

Tickets for individual regular season games are currently on sale and can be purchased by visiting the Trustmark Park box office or any Ticketmaster outlet. Group Tickets are available by calling the Braves at 888-BRAVES4. For more details visit mississippibraves.com.

