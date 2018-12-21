Homegrown Talent Jared Kirven, Signs with Blowfish

The Lexington County Blowfish are excited to announce the addition of two new players for the 2019 season.

One of the top prospects out of South Carolina last season, catcher Jared Kirven is a local talent. Jared played his high school baseball at Lexington High School, and he returns home this summer. Jared is committed to Chad Holbrook and the College of Charleston. In his senior season at Lexington, Jared hit .268 with 18 RBI. He is also known for his strong defensive play behind the plate.

Luis Acevedo is a sophomore from Coral Springs, Florida. An infielder from Shorter University, Luis finished last season with a .284 batting average and 12 RBI.

