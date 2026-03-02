Lexington Mayor & Council Selected as Grand Marshals of the 11th Annual Shamrock Parade

LEXINGTON, SC - Irish eyes will be smiling on Main Street as Blowfish Baseball proudly presents the 11th Annual Shamrock Parade on Saturday, March 8, 2026, at 3:00 p.m..

The Shamrock parade will be led by a distinguished group of Grand Marshals including Mayor Hazel Livingston and Town Council Members Ron Williams, Todd Carnes, Todd Lyle, Gavin Smith, Jeannie Michaels, and Will Allen.

"Lexington Mayor and Town Council have been doing such a great job and so many wonderful things are happening in the Town of Lexington- we thought let's show our appreciation and honor them as our 2026 Grand Marshals," said Bill & Vicki Shanahan, owners of the Blowfish Baseball Club.

This year's festivities carry a special significance as the community gathers to honor a beloved local icon. Following the passing of the legendary Abraham the Camel last fall, the parade will pay tribute to his 29-year legacy of bringing joy to the Midlands. In his honor, Abraham's owners have been named this year's Mr. and Mrs. Shamrock: Lexington County Council Member Cliff Fisher and Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.

The Fishers will be joined by the newest member of their family, Abraham 2.0 was born last Thanksgiving Day. This marks the baby camel his very first public parade appearance as he carries on the tradition started by his predecessor. "Between celebrating our local leadership and welcoming Abraham 2.0 for his first parade, this is going to be quite the celebration in Downtown Lexington." said Shanahan.

Meaning of the Shamrock: Patrick was a Christian missionary in Ireland in the 5th century. He used the 3 leaf shamrock clover to explain the Holy Trinity with each leaf representing God the Father, Jesus the Son & God the Holy Spirit sharing the Gospel throughout Ireland.

Event Highlights

The Procession: Bagpipers, The Connick School of Irish dancers, Fort Jackson's 282nd Army Band, local floats, Choo Choo Train & more....

Special Appearance: The first public parade appearance for Abraham 2.0.

Route: Rolling through the heart of Downtown Lexington along Main Street.

Reviewing Stand Area: In front of O'Hara's Irish Public House.

Community Spirit: Thousands of residents are expected to line the streets in their best green attire.

"The Shamrock Parade is a cornerstone of our community, and this year feels especially poignant," said Bill Shanahan, an irish dancer himself when he was a youngster, "We are thrilled to welcome Abraham 2.0 for his debut and to honor the Fishers for the decades of smiles Abraham brought to all of us."

Event Details

Date & Time: Sunday, March 8, 2026, at 3:00 p.m.

Location: Main Street in Downtown Lexington.

Emcee: Midlands radio legend Jonathon Rush from 97.5 WCOS.

Spectators are encouraged to wear green and arrive early to secure a viewing spot along the route. For more information or to register a group for the parade, please visit the Blowfish Baseball website or contact the front office at 803-254-3474.







