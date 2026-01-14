12th Annual Lexington County Chili Cookoff Scheduled for February 15

LEXINGTON, S.C. - The heat is returning to downtown Lexington as organizers announce the 12th Annual Lexington County Chili Cookoff. This beloved community tradition will take place on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Icehouse Amphitheater.

The 2026 event promises a diverse culinary experience, featuring more than 25 cook teams competing for bragging rights. Attendees will have the opportunity to sample a wide variety of unique chili recipes ranging from traditional beef to creative specialty blends.

Beyond the competition, the cookoff serves as a major fundraising engine for the region. Proceeds from the event directly support the Town of Lexington Police Foundation and several other local charitable organizations, helping to fund vital community safety initiatives and outreach programs.

"This is a cherished event that brings together chili enthusiasts from all over the community," said event organizers. "It's a great family event, so bring your friends and enjoy the chili while supporting the men and women who keep our town safe."

Event Highlights:

Live Entertainment: The afternoon will feature a high-energy live performance by the popular local band "Under The Sun."

Family Atmosphere: The venue offers a kid-friendly environment perfect for a Sunday afternoon outing.

Competitive Spirit: More than 25 teams will be vying for the title of best chili in the county.

Ticket Information:

Tickets are available now for a discounted advance rate of $15 for adults and $5 for children. Tickets purchased on the day of the event will be $20 for adults. Attendees are encouraged to purchase early via the Lexington County Chili Cookoff website.

Call for Cook Teams:

Registration is currently open for teams wishing to compete. Interested parties can download the registration packet from the Old Mill Brewpub's website. Team spots are limited and historically fill up quickly; early registration is highly recommended.

About the Lexington County Chili Cookoff:

The Lexington County Chili Cookoff is an annual community festival dedicated to food, music, and philanthropy presented by The Old Mill BrewPub, Blowfish Baseball Club and the Town of Lexington. Since its inception, the event has become one of Lexington's premiere traditions, raising thousands of dollars for local law enforcement and non-profit organizations.

