Home Run Dugout at Dell Diamond Now Available for Private Rentals

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Still looking for a baseball fix this summer? The Round Rock Express are now accepting reservations for private rentals of the state-of-the-art Home Run Dugout batting experience at Dell Diamond.

Reservations are available by calling 512-238-2288 or by emailing [email protected] Bookings for groups of between six and 10 guests begin at $60 per guest for the first hour and come complete with a $20 per guest food and beverage credit, a private batting bay overlooking Dell Diamond, dedicated wait staff, free bat rentals and access to on-site HDTVs. Each additional hour after the first hour booked is $30 per guest. A custom food and beverage menu is available from RS3 Strategic Hospitality, complete with a variety of signature Dell Diamond items, as well as cocktails, beer and wine.

For larger groups of up to 40 guests, both batting bays inside Home Run Dugout can be rented for four hours of unlimited game play for $2,000. For groups of less than six individuals, batting bay rentals are available during normal Round Rock Express business hours from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. each Monday through Friday using the pricing structure listed above. For more information, guests can visit RRExpress.com/HRD.

"America's Pastime is our passion, so we wanted to offer some form of baseball and softball activity to Express fans throughout Central Texas, and what better way to do that than through our beautiful Home Run Dugout facility?" Express President Chris Almendarez said. "We'd like to invite our fans out to Dell Diamond to take some swings for themselves while enjoying great food and beverage options and watching their favorite MLB teams play on one of our many big-screen TVs."

Opened in 2019 and located in right field at Dell Diamond, Home Run Dugout offers competitive baseball and softball games for both seasoned veterans and first-time players alike. Using advanced technology and a proprietary ground-up pitching machine, Home Run Dugout is socializing and gamifying the at-bat experience.

Unlike traditional batting cages, which require participants to put on sweaty helmets, enter a cage that is isolated from their friends and family, and stand in front of a 70 mph fastball, the Home Run Dugout experience eliminates the intimidating factors of batting cages by using an innovate ground-up pitching system. Additionally, spectators can direct pitches to different quadrants of the strike zone, accommodating players of different heights and skill levels. After physically hitting the pitch, players can digitally track the ball's exit velocity, distance and location in any MLB stadium.

The safety of guests and staff remains the top priority for all events taking place at Dell Diamond. Each bat will be thoroughly sanitized by a trained member of the Express staff after each use. Staff interacting with guests will be required to maintain six feet of social distancing when possible and wear appropriate face coverings at all times. Staff will also have their temperature taken upon arrival at Dell Diamond each day.

Per Texas Governor Greg Abbott's Executive Order on July 2, face coverings are required for individuals age 10 and older in public areas. Guests will be required to wear masks at Home Run Dugout and Dell Diamond while entering, exiting and moving around the facility. Guests may remove masks when eating, drinking, hitting or sitting in their rented area. Home Run Dugout and Dell Diamond are subject to additional cleaning protocols and safety measures as outlined at RRExpress.com/Safety.

To view the full lineup of a variety of special events coming to Dell Diamond in 2020, visit RRExpress.com/Events. For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

