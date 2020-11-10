Holidays in Hutto Community Event Announced

HUTTO, Texas - The City of Hutto and the Hutto Community Development Corporation present Holidays in Hutto community event coming to Brushy Creek Amphitheater in Hutto, Texas. The holiday event will feature ample family friendly activities and live music on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Tickets are available now via BrushyCreekAmp.com.

"The City of Hutto is excited to work with the Hutto CDC to bring this family-friendly community event to Brushy Creek Amphitheater," City of Hutto ProTem Mike Snyder said. "We've reviewed all safety plans and they are the best we've seen. We are excited for our community to come together in a safe, socially distanced way, celebrating the holiday season!"

Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy a live stream of the City of Hutto's annual Downtown Tree Lighting, performances by Hutto ISD dance team, snow sledding, hay and train rides, photos with Santa and his other Christmas friends, balloon artists, caricatures, live music performances, all outdoors in a controlled and safe environment. Kids 12 and under will get a free hot dog with ticket purchase. VIP tickets are available with premium seating for the live music performance and access to the premium bar.

Venue capacity will be capped to ensure a comprehensive social distancing plan can be implemented. For the music performance part of the evening, the expansive Brushy Creek Amphitheater lawn has been divided into individual square pods measuring six feet by six feet. Each pod has an eight-foot safe and clear path surrounding all sides. Each pod can accommodate between two and four guests. Pods are available on a first come, first served basis.

"We are confident in the safety plan and procedures that will be put in place," Brushy Creek Amphitheater General Manager Kolby Cunningham said. "The pod and grid system was utilized for the successful Tailgates and Tunes concert series here at Brushy Creek Amphitheater. This community event will be a great way to unite and celebrate the holidays."

"We're looking forward to creating a safe way for the community of Hutto and all of Central Texas to come together again to enjoy the holiday season," JHL CEO and Tailgates and Tunes Event Producer Jennifer Stevens said. "Holiday spirit and good times are what we need now more than ever and I'm excited to partner with the City of Hutto to bring this event to life."

The safety and well-being of event staff, guests and the public is of the utmost importance. All guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and State of Texas will be followed and enforced.

Per Texas Governor Greg Abbott's Executive Order on July 2, face coverings are required for individuals age 10 and older in public areas. Guests will be required to wear face masks at Brushy Creek Amphitheater while entering, exiting and moving about the facility. Guests may remove masks when sitting in their ticketed area.

Holidays in Hutto will also help raise funds for the Hutto Resource Center and Operation Orange Santa. When purchasing tickets online, guests will have the opportunity to support the community by making a donation to the Hutto Resource Center. 100% of donations will go directly to the Hutto Resource Center and Operation Orange Santa to help provide a full Christmas dinner and toys to children in families that are experiencing severe economic stress.

For more information on Holidays in Hutto, safety measures being implemented, and to purchase tickets please visit BrushyCreekAmp.com.

