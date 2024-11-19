Holidays at the Ice Rink November 25, 2024 to January 30, 2025

November 19, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Holidays at the Ice Rink is back for the 2024-25 season at the El Paso Rhinos arena!

Enjoy some holiday ice skating on real ice at the Rhinos Rink! From November 25, 2024 to January 30, 2025, Holidays at the Ice Rink returns for public skating! Admission is $20 for three hours and skate rental is free.

267970049720500Keep an eye out on social media (@epha_rhinos_hockey or El Paso Hockey Association) or on elpasohockey.org for holiday hours and special holiday events, such as Skating with Santa, Skating with the Grinch, Neon Nights, and more!

Real ice and no long lines, what could be better? Skate away this holiday season with Holidays at the Ice Rink!

The El Paso Rhinos arena is located at 4100 E Paisano Ave. Military and Group discounts are available by contacting 915-479-7825.

