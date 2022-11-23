Holiday Shopping at Flathead Field

Black Friday kicks off the Christmas shopping season and the Range Riders Mercantile at Flathead Field will be open from 10-6. For Small Business Saturday, the Mercantile will again be open from 10-6, with a special appearance by Santa Cliff and Santa Huck - families can get their Christmas photos taken with the Range Riders mascots and walk away with a print for just $5.

If you can't make it to The Merc, between November 25th - 28th fans can shop online and every domestic order over $50 will qualify for free shipping just click the link to shop bit.ly/RangeRidersFreeShipping. Please note free shipping is only valid November 25-28th.

Range Riders season tickets are on sale now, as well as bookings for groups and individual game suites. To purchase tickets for the 2023 Season, call 406.519.4115 or email information@GoRangeRiders.com.

