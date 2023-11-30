Holiday Merchandise Sale Kicks off December 1

November 30, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Lakeland Flying Tigers News Release







The annual Holiday Merchandise Sale begins Friday, December 1 at the D Shop, located at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. Fans can save up to 50% off Detroit Tigers, Spring Training, and Flying Tigers merchandise.

The D Shop will be open from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. on the following days:

Friday, December 1

Saturday, December 2

Friday, December 8

Saturday, December 9

The D Shop is located at 2301 Lakeland Hills Boulevard, Lakeland, FL 33805. For more information, please contact the Tigers at (863) 686-8075.

The Lakeland Flying Tigers are the Low-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from November 30, 2023

Holiday Merchandise Sale Kicks off December 1 - Lakeland Flying Tigers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.