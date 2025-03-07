Hoiles Names Team for #CaliCup Showdown against San Diego

March 7, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Rugby FC Los Angeles News Release







RFCLA Head Coach Steve Hoiles has announced the 15 starters and 8 finishers for this Saturday's #CaliCup showdown against the San Diego Legion, set for 7:00 PM PST on March 8 at Torero Stadium in San Diego.

Hoiles has made several changes to the team, including a new starting front row in Zander, Sosene-Feagai, and Niuafe. Additionally, Matt Heaton returns to the number 7 jersey after a strong run off the bench in Club's opening two matches.

In the forward pack, fan favorite Semi Kunabuli makes his 2025 matchday debut for RFCLA, returning to the 23-man squad off the bench.

There is just one change in the starting backline with California native Christian Dyer returning from injury, while William Leonard also makes his first appearance in 2025 following his recovery from injury off the beach as a utility back.

After two narrow losses to start the MLR season, RFCLA is eager to secure their first win of 2025 against the undefeated and highly stacked Legion.

"While there are some changes on paper, we've managed to maintain the core group in the 23," said RFCLA Head Coach Steve Hoiles. "The players who get their opportunity this week have already played significant minutes this season, and we've been sharing loads and timings during practice."

"This year, San Diego has set the benchmark. They have tremendous depth in every position, and every player is top-tier and could start across the MLR.

MLR Rookie Maliu Niuafe set to make his starting debut. Photo: RFCLA Media

"While we've spent time reviewing their play, our focus remains on improving ourselves, we have showed in the first two rounds how good we can be in patches, but it's about stitching it all together for 80 minutes."

Reflecting on the significance of the #CaliCup, Hoiles emphasized the personal and team connection to the event.

"The CaliCup means so much to this club, and to me personally, having won and lost it in the past," said Hoiles.

"California has a rich rugby history and can be one of the most successful rugby states in North America, even globally."

"While we play as RFCLA for the CaliCup this weekend, we do so on behalf of our entire rugby community - from Pasadena, who has had a tough year, to the Orange County Raptors Juniors. There are so many great people in the LA Rugby Community, and we are truly grateful for their support."

Watch the match LIVE in LA, USA and across the globe!

Local Broadcast FanDuel Sports Network

FanDuel Sports Network SoCal is widely available on cable, satellite and streaming providers in Southern California, Nevada and Hawaii. For RFCLA fans in the region, options include Spectrum, Cox, U-Verse TV, DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM and Fubo. To locate a TV provider in your zip code that carries the network, go to GetMyHomeTeams.com.

National Broadcast Partner ESPN+

ESPN+ is the national media rights partner for the MLR, bringing the highest level of professional rugby in the United States to ESPN platforms.

Global Broadcast Partner The Rugby Network

The Rugby Network (TRN) is the official multi-device streaming platform of Major League Rugby, delivering a wide selection of live and on-demand rugby content around the world!

RFCLA Team to face the SD Legion, Saturday, March 8, 7pm PST at Torero Stadium in San Diego

1. Dane Zander

2. Michelangelo Sosene-Feagai

3. Maliu Niuafe

4. Jason Damm (C)

5. Reegan O'Gorman

6. Timothy Anstee

7. Matthew Heaton

8. Benjamin Houston

9. Gonzalo Bertranou

10. Christian Leali'ifano

11. Andrew Coe

12. William Meakes

13. Nicholas Chan

14. Christian Dyer

15. Rory Van Vugt

16. Benjamin Sugars

17. Alessandro Heaney

18. Cronan Gleeson

19. Mikaea Wynyard

20. Semi Kunabuli

21. Edward Timpson

22. Tasman Smith

23. William Leonard

