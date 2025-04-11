Hoiles Continues to Make Moves in Utah Starting Line Up

RFCLA has made a stack of changes for this Saturday evening's Family Round clash against the in-form Utah Warriors, kicking off at 7:00 PM at Wallis Annenberg Stadium at UCLA.

Former Warrior Franco Van Den Berg will start for the home side, while Christian Leali'ifano returns to the team at flyhalf and resumes his role as vice-captain.

Tim Anstee and Ed Timpson both return to the starting line up as the side's flanker, with captain Jason Damm shifting back to lock, with MLR veteran Matt Heaton to feature in the second half.

USA-qualified back Robert Mappa has been named on the bench for his MLR debut, replacing the injured Christian Dyer. Mikaea Wynyard also returns as the side's reserve lock.

The 'all local' bench features eight USA Eligible players, and one Canadian, in Heaton

RFCLA returns home this Saturday night in search of its fifth consecutive win of the season, in front of what's shaping up to be an electric, near-capacity crowd. Kickoff is set for 7:00 PM against a high-flying Utah Warriors side, who come in with a 4-1 record (having had two bye weeks).

Robert Mappa has been patiently waiting for his MLR Debut. Photo: RFCLA Media

On the field, RFCLA Head Coach Stephen Hoiles is determined to put on a show for the fans with the club's trademark expansive, entertaining style of play.

"I really think you can win and you can entertain," said Hoiles. "That's always been part of my rugby upbringing. You don't have to be negative or conservative to win games - but it takes time for teams to find their rhythm playing that way. It's been really enjoyable watching our guys find their feet with it."

Saturday's challenge comes in the form of a battle-tested Utah side that matches RFCLA's win tally and brings its own brand of attacking rugby.

"They're a really good side. I love watching them play," Hoiles added. "They probably kick more than people realize - and they're smart with it. A lot of attacking kicks that force you to stay switched on defensively. They'll challenge our defensive system in a very different way. We've got to get our legs fresh and lungs ready - this will be one of those games."

Following a club-record third straight win last weekend, RFCLA heads to Houston in search of a fourth consecutive victory - and their second away win in three weeks.

The action kicks off early with a youth rugby clinic at 4:30 PM, led by RFCLA players and coaches, giving kids a chance to learn the game's fundamentals from the pros.

Gates open at 6:00 PM with Family Night festivities in full swing - including the RFCLA Pass Challenge, face painting, merch crowd throws, and opportunities for young fans to join the pre-game Guard of Honor.

Kids under 12 get in free, and the first 500 children through the gates will receive a special gift.

RFCLA (3) Team to Face the Utah Warriors (4), Saturday April 12, 7:00 PM at Wallis Annenberg Stadium at UCLA.

Declan Leaney

Ben Sugars

Franco Van Den Berg

Jason Damm

Jurie Van Vuuren

Tim Anstee

Ed Timpson

Benjamin Houston

Gonzalo Bertranou

Christian Lealiifano

Andrew Coe

William Meakes

Matias Jensen

Rory Van Vugt

Reece Macdonald

Benjamin Strang

Alessandro Heaney

Maliu Niuafe

Mikaea Wynyard

Matt Heaton

Tasman Smith

Robert Mappa

Will Leonard

