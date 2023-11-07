Hjelle, Martorano Added to Squirrels' Hot Stove Lineup

RICHMOND, Va. - San Francisco Giants pitcher Sean Hjelle and catcher prospect Brandon Martorano have been added to the lineup for the Richmond Flying Squirrels' annual Hot Stove charity event on Thursday, November 16 at the Altria Theater, the team announced on Tuesday.

Conversations with Hjelle and Martorano will be part of the night's main program, which will also include headline guest Sean Casey and the Paul Keyes RBI Award presentation to Billy Wagner. The program will begin at 7:30 p.m. The featured guests will also be participating in an autograph session from 6-7 p.m. Information about the event can be found here.

Hjelle has pitched in the majors with the Giants each of the last two seasons. With his debut in 2022, Hjelle tied the record for the tallest player in MLB history at 6 feet 11 inches. After his college career at the University of Kentucky, Hjelle joined the Flying Squirrels as a standout prospect near the end of the 2019 season. The Fridley, Minn., native returned to Richmond in 2021 and made 14 strong starts before being promoted to Triple-A Sacramento.

Martorano has played nearly 200 games for the Flying Squirrels since first joining the team during the 2021 season. Primarily a catcher, he added playing the outfield to his defensive resume for the first time in 2023. A native of Marlboro, N.J., Martorano played three seasons for the Tar Heels at the University of North Carolina before being drafted by the Giants in 2019.

The Flying Squirrels' annual Hot Stove raises funds for the initiatives of Flying Squirrels Charities, which focuses on aiding education, athletics and inclusion and overcoming social determinants. Tickets start at $35 and are available.

