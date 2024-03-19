Hitting a Home Run in Community Spirit and Entertainment

March 19, 2024 - American Association (AA) - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







Located in the spirited city of Fargo, North Dakota, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks bring the excitement of independent professional baseball to fans across the Red River Valley. Playing their home games at Newman Outdoor Field, the RedHawks offer an intimate and family-friendly baseball experience, showcasing the talent and passion of players who play for the love of the game.

In partnership with TicketSmarter, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks are proud to offer fans special discounts and access to a season filled with thrilling matchups, community events, and opportunities to connect with the team and fellow baseball enthusiasts. Use code REDHAWKS5 at checkout.

Fargo: A Hub of Northern Charm, Culture, and Recreation

Fargo, with its unique blend of small-town hospitality and big-city amenities, provides an ideal setting for RedHawks fans and the broader community:

â Arts and Entertainment: The Fargo Theatre, an iconic art deco landmark, hosts independent films and concerts, while the Plains Art Museum showcases regional and national art exhibitions. Catch the always funny Brian Regan live. The Fargodome and the Bluestem Amphitheater are key venues for major concerts and events, drawing entertainment acts from across the nation. They range widely from Disney On Ice: Mickey's Search Party to MercyMe to the always popular country artist Cody Johnson.

â Outdoor Activities: The Red River and the extensive parks system offer recreational opportunities for kayaking, biking, and exploring the natural beauty of the area. The Fargo-Moorhead community also enjoys access to golf courses, hiking trails, and winter sports facilities, ensuring year-round outdoor fun.

Fargo and Surrounding Area: Expanding the Horizon of Sports and Entertainment

Beyond the diamond, the Fargo-Moorhead area offers additional attractions and events that enrich the local sports and entertainment landscape:

â Professional and Collegiate Sports: While the RedHawks capture the hearts of baseball fans, North Dakota State University's Bison football team brings collegiate sports excitement to the FARGODOME, boasting a strong tradition of success in the NCAA Division I FCS. Scoop up your North Dakota State football tickets and be ready for some action. For those who enjoy hockey, check out the Fargo Force, a Tier I Junior Ice Hockey team in the USHL.

â Cultural Festivals and Major Events: The annual Downtown Fargo Street Fair and the Fargo Film Festival are highlights of the city's vibrant cultural calendar, offering arts, crafts, food, and entertainment. The Frostival, a winter festival, celebrates the season with outdoor activities, competitions, and family-friendly fun. If you're a fan of the blues, Newman Outdoor Field is the site of the summer Fargo Blues Festival.

Engage and Explore with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks

The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, in collaboration with TicketSmarter, encourage fans and the broader community to explore the excitement of professional baseball and the rich tapestry of cultural, entertainment, and sporting activities that Fargo and the surrounding region offer. With special discounts and promotions, immerse yourself in the dynamic life of the area, enriching your experience with thrilling sports action, personal growth, and lifelong memories.

In Fargo, the RedHawks are more than just a baseball team; they're a symbol of community pride, sporting excellence, and summer entertainment. Join us at Newman Outdoor Field, where every game is an opportunity to celebrate the traditions of baseball, the spirit of competition, and the unique community of Fargo-Moorhead.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from March 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.