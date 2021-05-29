Historic Simmons Field Is All Set for Opening Day Sponsored by Gateway Technical College

May 29, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kenosha Kingfish News Release







The Kenosha Kingfish are excited to begin another season of Northwoods League Baseball, and this year is set to be unforgettable. Opening Day sponsored by Gateway will be a Memorial Day home opener with a 1:05 PM start time. The Kingfish will be hosting the Rockford Rivets, and gates will be opening an hour before first pitch at 12:05 PM.

Fans can expect to hear new voices over the sound system with the addition of Steve Lynch and Marz Timms to the Kingfish organization. Lynch will be situated in the press box and will serve as the public address announcer. He has PA announcing experience at various Marquette University athletic events along with regional high school sporting activities. Timms will be moving all throughout the ballpark during Kingfish games and will serve as the on-field emcee. He is the former in-arena host for the Chicago Bulls, and has appeared on multiple television shows. This duo will be at Historic Simmons Field all season long, and you will not want to miss a second.

The Kenosha Kingfish are also excited to announce Opening Day exclusive festivities sponsored by Gateway Technical College. The Mike Schneider Band will be performing in the concourse during the pre-game ceremonies, and the band will stick around during the game. Cam "Superfan" Hughes will be in the building and is sure to energize the crowd in dances and cheers. Magnet schedules sponsored by CCB Technology will be distributed at the gate prior to the game. And the iconic Dancing Elvi will make their long-awaited return to Historic Simmons Field. Be sure not to miss a moment of the 2021 Opening Day sponsored by Gateway Technical College.

The Kingfish would like to thank Gateway for their support in our organization, and for their commitment to Kenosha. In a statement from Gateway Technical College President and CEO Bryan Albrecht, Albrecht said, "We at Gateway Technical College value our community and its many organizations like the Kingfish. We hope this opening day is a gateway to the two great hallmarks of summer - warm weather and baseball. Best of luck to the Kingfish on their season. Let's play ball!"

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from May 29, 2021

Historic Simmons Field Is All Set for Opening Day Sponsored by Gateway Technical College - Kenosha Kingfish

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.