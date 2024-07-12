Sports stats



Toronto Argonauts

His Speed on this Kick Return Touchdown Is UNREAL! #cfl #football

July 12, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts YouTube Video


Janarion Grant runs the Montreal Alouettes kickoff back for a blazing fast Toronto Argonauts touchdown
