His Speed on this Kick Return Touchdown Is UNREAL! #cfl #football

July 12, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts YouTube Video







Janarion Grant runs the Montreal Alouettes kickoff back for a blazing fast Toronto Argonauts touchdown

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from July 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.